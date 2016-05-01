Preview: Astros at Athletics

Billy Burns has provided a consistent presence at the plate to help the Oakland Athletics return on the positive side of .500. Riding a five-game hitting streak, the 26-year-old Burns looks to help the Athletics (13-12) continue their dominance of the Houston Astros and complete a three-game sweep on Sunday when the American League West rivals reconvene in Oakland, Calif.

Burns recorded a hit for the 12th time in 13 contests and provided all the offense in Saturday’s 2-0 victory with a two-out single in the second inning. ”He’s so exciting to watch play - he’s 5-7, 5-8, but God, he can take over a game,” teammate Yonder Alonso told the San Francisco Chronicle of Burns. “It’s a lot of fun to watch.” While the Athletics have won four straight home contests and seven of the last eight in this series, the sputtering Astros have dropped nine of 11 overall and fell to 1-4 on their six-game road trip. Jose Altuve has been held without a hit in three of his last four contests after collecting four doubles among his seven hits in the previous three.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Doug Fister (1-3, 5.56 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Rich Hill (3-2, 2.42)

Fister has fallen on hard times after his season-opening victory, losing each of his last three decisions while allowing 11 runs on 18 hits in 17 2/3 innings. The 32-year-old issued a career-high seven walks in a 3-2 setback to Seattle on Monday, nearly doubling the total of his previous three starts (four). Fister also has had trouble keeping the ball in the park, surrendering two homers in his last outing and five this season in just 22 2/3 innings.

Hill authored his best start of the season on Tuesday en route winning his second straight contest, scattering four hits and striking out eight over seven scoreless innings in a 5-1 victory versus Detroit. The 36-year-old did not walk a batter after issuing seven free passes in his previous two outings. Hill owns a 2-0 career mark against Houston and limited the club to a .178 batting average in his eight appearances (four starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston OF George Springer has reached base in 15 consecutive contests.

2. Oakland RHP Chris Bassitt, who is on the disabled list, is seeking a second opinion after learning he has a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow.

3. Astros RHP Lance McCullers is slated to pitch four innings in extended spring training on Monday.

PREDICTION: Athletics 3, Astros 1