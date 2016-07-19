Preview: Astros at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics look to continue their recent strong play at home when they host the Houston Astros on Tuesday for the middle contest of their three-game series. Oakland improved to 3-1 on its post-break 10-game homestand with Monday's 7-4 triumph in which it erased a deficit with a five-run fourth inning highlighted by Yonder Alonso's two-run single.

Alonso also doubled in a run, giving him five RBIs in his last two contests. Houston, which split a four-game series against Oakland at home to close out the first half of the season, dropped to 2-2 on its six-game road trip. Jose Altuve continued his hot hitting since the break, registering a two-hit performance Monday to improve to 8-for-16 during the trek. Carlos Correa hit a pair of doubles in the series opener for his fourth two-hit effort in nine contests.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (6-9, 4.80 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Dillon Overton (1-1, 11.42)

Keuchel finally has begun to resemble the pitcher who won the American League Cy Young Award last year, allowing fewer than three earned runs four times over his last five starts whlie going 3-0 in that span. The 28-year-old native of Oklahoma settled for a no-decision against Oakland on July 10 despite giving up just one run and four hits in seven innings. Keuchel lowered his career ERA versus the Athletics to 2.78 in that outing but remained at 2-3 with one complete game in 13 meetings (11 starts).

Overton will be brought up from Triple-A Nashville to make his third career start and first since June 30, when he was pounded by San Francisco for eight runs on eight hits and three walks in three innings. The 24-year-old, who also hails from Oklahoma, was victorious in his major-league debut five days earlier as he gave up three runs — all solo homers — over 5 2/3 frames against the Angels in Los Angeles. Overton has posted a 10-4 record with one complete game and a 2.98 ERA in 16 contests (15 starts) for Nashville this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros C Jason Castro has recorded two hits in two of his last three games but has not registered an RBI since June 25.

2. Oakland OF Khris Davis belted his team-leading 23rd home run Monday, leaving him four shy of matching his career high set last year with Milwaukee.

3. Houston OF prospect Daz Cameron is out for the season with a broken left index finger after being hit by a pitch July 7 while playing for Class-A Tri-City.

PREDICTION: Astros 8, Athletics 4