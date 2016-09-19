Preview: Astros at Athletics

After failing to complete a three-game sweep in Seattle, the Houston Astros look to recharge and continue their quest for a wild-card spot in the American League when they begin the second half of their six-game road trip Monday with the opener of a series against the Oakland Athletics. Houston dropped a 7-3 decision to the Mariners on Sunday to remain three games behind Toronto for the second wild card but has a chance to close the gap as it plays its next seven contests against AL West bottom-feeders Oakland and the Los Angeles Angels before another showdown with Seattle at home.

Carlos Correa ended his 15-game homer drought Sunday with his 20th of the season, leaving him two shy of the total from his 2015 rookie campaign and eight RBIs away from 100. Jose Altuve has gone 0-for-7 over his last two games and remains two hits shy of recording 200 for the third consecutive year, but he still leads the AL in batting with a .337 average. Oakland completed a 6-1 road trip and prevented division-leading Texas from increasing its AL-high win total by taking the final two contests of their three-game series in Arlington, outscoring the Rangers 16-4 in the process. Khris Davis continued his power surge with a pair of home runs, giving him five over his last seven games and and 10 versus Texas this year while making him the fourth player in the majors to hit 40 this season — and first Athletic since Jason Giambi in 2000.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Brad Peacock (0-0, 2.70 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jharel Cotton (1-0, 1.50)

Peacock will be making his eighth appearance of the season and third start after going 5-6 with one shutout and a 4.23 ERA in 22 games (21 starts) at Triple-A Fresno. The 28-year-old Floridian limited Texas to one run and three hits over six innings on Tuesday but was forced to settle for a no-decision. Peacock went 1-4 with a 5.22 ERA in eight career starts versus Oakland before working two hitless frames of relief against the Athletics on Aug. 29.

Acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 1, Cotton takes the mound for his third career start. The 24-year-old native of the U.S. Virgin Islands made an impressive major league debut Sept. 7, holding the Angels to one run and two hits over 6 1/3 innings en route to victory. Cotton did not factor in the decision at Kansas City on Tuesday after giving up three runs — one earned — and seven hits in 5 2/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Altuve is six away from reaching the 100-RBI plateau for the first time in his career while Davis is one shy of the mark.

2. Oakland rookie 3B Ryon Healy is 18-for-38 (.474) with seven multi-hit performances during his nine-game hitting streak.

3. Houston is 10-6 against the Athletics this season but just 2-4 in Oakland.

PREDICTION: Astros 7, Athletics 3