Preview: Astros at Athletics

The Houston Astros hope to have an easier time Tuesday when they visit the Oakland Athletics for the middle contest of their three-game series. Houston was forced to stage a late rally to register a 4-2 triumph in the opener, scoring one run in the eighth inning to forge a tie and two in the ninth to notch the win and remain three games back in the race for a wild-card spot in the American League with 12 to play.

Tyler White delivered the tying RBI double and Marwin Gonzalez gave the Astros their fourth win in five games with his two-run single. Jose Altuve ignited Houston's ninth-inning uprising with a single, ending his 0-for-11 slump and putting him one away from his third consecutive 200-hit season. Oakland managed only three hits as it lost for just the second time in eight contests. Two of the hits were solo home runs in the second inning by Bruce Maxwell — the first of his career — and Ryon Healy, who is batting .452 (19-for-42) during his 10-game hitting streak.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Joe Musgrove (3-4, 4.71 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Sean Manaea (6-9, 4.23)

Musgrove is coming off a victory over Texas on Wednesday in which he gave up three runs and five hits over 6 1/3 innings. The 23-year-old Californian has struggled on the road, going 1-3 with an ugly 8.71 ERA in four outings. Musgrove was victorious in his first career turn against Oakland on Aug. 29, when he allowed three hits and three walks while striking out seven in 5 1/3 scoreless frames.

Manaea made a triumphant return from a back injury in his last start, scattering three hits over five scoreless innings of a victory at Kansas City on Wednesday. It was the 24-year-old rookie from Indiana's first turn since squaring off against Musgrove in Houston on Aug. 29, when he exited with his injury after allowing two unearned runs and one hit in 3 1/3 frames. Manaea took the loss in that outing, falling to 0-1 with a 2.35 ERA in three career starts versus the Astros.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros DH Evan Gattis' homer in the series opener was his 28th of the season, eclipsing the previous career high he set last year.

2. Oakland OF Khris Davis was named the AL's Co-Player of the Week after going 10-for-25 (.400) with five home runs and 13 RBIs in seven games.

3. Houston RHP Lance McCullers, who has been sidelined since Aug. 2 with a sprained elbow, is expected to throw off a mound this week.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Athletics 4