Preview: Astros at Athletics

Josh Reddick makes his return to Oakland on Friday as the Houston Astros look to make it three wins in a row when they continue their six-game road trip with the opener of a three-game series against the Athletics. Reddick enjoyed the most productive seasons of his career with Oakland, playing 4 1/2 campaigns with the club before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 1.

"It's going to be exciting," Reddick told MLB.com. "It will be fun to see everybody and exciting to be back and be in that atmosphere. It will definitely be a good reunion." Houston was shut out by Seattle in the opener of its trek but bounced back to capture the final two games of the set, scoring a total of 17 runs in the process. The Athletics return to the Bay Area for a 10-game homestand following a 3-3 road trip that concluded Thursday with a 3-1 loss in Kansas City. Oakland nearly was blanked in its attempt to complete a three-game sweep, but Rajai Davis belted a solo home run in the ninth inning, giving him three RBIs in his last two contests.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), NBC Sports California Plus (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (1-0, 0.64 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (2-0, 2.08)

Keuchel settled for a no-decision against Kansas City on Saturday after allowing just one run and two hits over seven innings. The 29-year-old former American League Cy Young Award winner is the fourth pitcher in major-league history - and first since Nolan Ryan in 1979 - to give up fewer than three hits while working at least seven frames in each of his first two games of a season. Keuchel is just 2-3 with one complete game and a 2.78 ERA in 14 career contests (12 starts) against Oakland.

Graveman is off to a terrific start this season, winning each of his first two turns while allowing a total of three runs over 13 innings. The 26-year-old native of Alabama limited Texas to one run and two hits over seven frames on Saturday in his first road outing of the year. Graveman has made six career starts against Houston, going 3-2 with a 4.46 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros 2B Jose Altuve, who is a career .324 hitter against the Athletics, is 7-for-15 over his last four games.

2. Oakland RHP Sonny Gray (right lat) is expected to throw 45-50 pitches during an extended spring training stint on Monday and could begin a rehab assignment shortly afterward.

3. Houston OF George Springer entered Thursday with a major league-high five home runs and has gone two straight games without a blast just once this season.

PREDICTION: Astros 3, Athletics 2