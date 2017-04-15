The Houston Astros hope their offense remains potent when they continue their three-game series against the host Oakland Athletics on Saturday afternoon. Houston was shut out in the opener of its six-game road trip at Seattle but has scored at least seven runs in each of its last three contests - all victories, including Friday's 7-2 triumph over Oakland.

Former Athletic Josh Reddick went 0-for-5 in his return to Oakland, but Jose Altuve continued his torrid pace, going 3-for-3 to improve to 10-for-18 over his last five games. Brian McCann (three) and Nori Aoki combined to drive in five runs for the Astros, who have scored a total of 24 during their winning streak. Khris Davis grabbed a share of the American League lead with his fifth home run in 11 games while Trevor Plouffe also went deep for Oakland, which began a 10-game homestand. Offense has been an issue of late for the Athletics as they have produced fewer than three runs in four of their last five games, going 1-3 in those contests.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Lance McCullers Jr. (1-0, 2.77 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Sean Manaea (0-1, 7.15)

McCullers settled for a no-decision against Kansas City on Sunday after allowing three runs and six hits in seven innings. The 23-year-old Floridian did not walk a batter and reached double digits in strikeouts for the seventh time in his brief career, falling one short of his personal best of 11 set on June 3, 2015 versus Baltimore. McCullers has made three career starts against Oakland, going 1-1 with a 3.45 ERA.

Manaea also recorded 10 strikeouts in his last outing but suffered the loss as he surrendered six runs - five earned - on three hits and two walks over 5 1/3 innings at Texas on Sunday. The 25-year-old native of Indiana will be facing an American League West rival for the third time in as many turns this year after making his season debut against the Los Angeles Angels. Manaea made four starts versus Houston as a rookie last campaign and went 0-1 despite registering 20 strikeouts in 21 1/3 frames and posting an impressive 1.69 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Davis hit just one homer in 70 at-bats against Houston last season but matched that total in his first trip to the plate in Friday's initial meeting of 2017.

2. Altuve has not recorded a hit in nine career at-bats versus Manaea.

3. Davis and Oakland 2B Jed Lowrie are a combined 0-for-12 with five strikeouts against McCullers while C Stephen Vogt and SS Marcus Semien are 9-for-14.

