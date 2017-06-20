After having their hopes of a second straight four-game sweep immediately squashed, the Oakland Athletics host the Houston Astros on Tuesday for the second contest of their set. Oakland began its eight-game homestand by winning four in a row against the New York Yankees but dropped a 4-1 decision to Houston in Monday's opener to end its streak.

The Athletics managed only four hits in the setback, with Jed Lowrie's sixth-inning double driving in the club's lone run. Houston looks to post back-to-back wins for the first time in two weeks after beginning its seven-game road trip in victorious fashion. The Astros used their power to get a jump on Oakland, with Jake Marisnick, George Springer and Derek Fisher belting homers in the triumph. Springer's blast was his second in two games and 20th of the year, marking the third time he has reached the plateau in his four major-league seasons.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ROOT Southwest (Houston), NBCSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Francis Martes (1-0, 5.19 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Sonny Gray (2-2, 4.44)

Martes will be making his second major-league start after earning his first career victory Wednesday against Texas. The 21-year-old Dominican worked five innings, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while recording seven strikeouts. Martes made his debut five days earlier, when he yielded four runs in 3 2/3 frames of relief versus the Los Angeles Angels.

Gray's winless streak reached four starts Thursday as he did not factor in the decision against the New York Yankees after giving up three runs on eight hits and three walks over 5 1/3 innings. The 27-year-old native of Tennessee has suffered just one loss during his drought but hasn't won since limiting Miami to one run in seven frames on May 24. Gray has made eight career starts against Houston, going 4-2 with one complete game and a 2.53 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros 2B Jose Altuve went 0-for-4 in the opener, ending his streak of four consecutive multi-hit performances and keeping him six hits behind Bill Doran (1,139) for ninth place on the franchise list.

2. Oakland rookie 3B Matt Chapman is battling an infection in his left knee and will be out indefinitely.

3. Houston OF Josh Reddick - who formerly played for the Athletics - is expected to be activated from the 7-day concussion list and in Tuesday's lineup.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Astros 3