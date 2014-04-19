Athletics 4, Astros 3: Josh Reddick delivered a walk-off RBI single with one out as Oakland rallied for three runs in the ninth to stun visiting Houston.

Jed Lowrie led off the ninth against Chad Qualls (0-1) with a home run, Josh Donaldson followed with a walk and Yoenis Cespedes singled before Alberto Callaspo celebrated his 31st birthday with a one-out single to score Donaldson. Reddick drilled a 1-2 pitch into the right-center gap to drive home Cespedes from third.

Reddick and Nick Punto had three hits apiece while Chris Gentry had two hits and an RBI for the Athletics, who improved to 22-5 all-time against Houston despite leaving 14 men on base. Dan Otero (3-0) pitched a scoreless ninth after Scott Kazmir allowed three runs (two earned) and six hits in eight innings.

Jonathan Villar homered, doubled and scored twice out of the No. 9 spot in the lineup for the Astros, who lost their sixth straight game and have dropped 13 of their last 16. Brett Oberholtzer yielded one run and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings while denied his first victory of the season, and Matt Dominguez drove in a run for the Astros.

Villar opened the scoring by crushing an 0-2 fastball over the wall in right-center - just over the outstretched glove of Gentry. Villar made it 3-1 in the fifth when he doubled with one out, stole third with two down and scampered home on catcher Derek Norris’ throwing error.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oberholtzer matched the club record for pitching at least five innings in each of his first 14 career starts - previously set by Mark Lemongello in 1976-77 - and has not allowed more than four earned runs in his first 14 starts, the longest stretch by a Houston pitcher since Darryl Kile also went 14 outings in 1991. ... Cespedes extended his hitting streak against the Astros to 14 games and is hitting .421 during that span. ... Oakland, which started 13-4 for the second straight season, improved to 7-1 in day games this year.