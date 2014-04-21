(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing in Para 2.)

Athletics 4, Astros 1: Josh Donaldson homered and drove in three runs and Jesse Chavez pitched six solid innings as Oakland finished a three-game sweep of visiting Houston. Donaldson went 3-for-4 while Jed Lowrie and Eric Sogard added two hits apiece for the Athletics. Chavez (1-0) continued his successful conversion from relief work, holding the Astros to one run and four hits while striking out six to record his fourth straight quality start to begin the season.

Marwin Gonzalez homered among his two hits for the Astros, who have lost seven straight and 14 of their last 17. Aside from Donaldson’s first-inning blast, Houston right-hander Brad Peacock (0-2) was effective in his first start of the season, allowing two runs on five hits over five innings.

Donaldson followed Lowrie’s one-out single in the first with a two-run blast to left. The Astros halved the deficit on Gonzalez’s shot to right with two outs in the fourth, but they didn’t manage another hit until Dexter Fowler’s two-out single in the seventh.

The A’s added a couple of insurance runs in the seventh, as Donaldson smacked an RBI double and Lowrie scored on a passed ball. Houston stranded a runner in the eighth and Luke Gregerson cruised through a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The A’s lead the all-time series 22-6 and have won six straight against the Astros. … Houston RF George Springer went 1-for-4 and has hit safely in his first five major-league games. … Oakland LF Yoenis Cespedes went 0-for-2, snapping his 14-game hitting streak against the Astros.