(Updated: UPDATING: Springer’s status in Game Notebook.)

Athletics 9, Astros 7: All-Star Yoenis Cespedes belted a pair of homers and drove in five runs as host Oakland withstood a late comeback attempt to snap a three-game losing streak against Houston.

Jed Lowrie also went deep, John Jaso went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Josh Reddick recorded two hits and scored three runs for the Athletics, who have won nine of their last 11 at home and remained two games ahead of Los Angeles in the American League West. Jesse Chavez (8-6) allowed two runs and four hits with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings and All-Star Sean Doolittle worked a perfect ninth for his 15th save.

Jon Singleton drove in a pair of runs while Enrique Hernandez collected two hits and an RBI for the Astros, who fell to 3-6 against Oakland this season. Brad Peacock (3-7) suffered his third loss in four decisions, surrendering seven runs on seven hits and five walks in 3 2/3 frames.

Lowrie ignited Oakland’s five-run, second-inning rally by depositing Peacock’s first pitch of the frame over the right-field wall for his fifth home run. Oakland loaded the bases on a single and two walks before Jaso lifted a sacrifice fly and Cespedes followed with a blast to center, ending his 25-game drought and opening up a 5-0 lead.

The two-time reigning Home Run Derby champion, Cespedes added a two-run shot in the fourth to complete his second two-homer performance of the season. Houston got on the board in the fifth on an RBI groundout by Marwin Gonzalez, but Jaso got back the run in the bottom half with a two-out single before former Athletic Chris Carter began a five-run burst for Houston in the eighth with an RBI double.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cespedes also homered twice on June 4 against the Yankees in New York. ... Houston OF George Springer missed his third straight game as he was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left quadriceps. The rookie also has been battling a sore right knee. ... Peacock has worked a total of four innings over his last two starts.