(Updated: UPDATES AL West standings)

Athletics 4, Astros 3: Josh Reddick ripped a tying two-run double and Jed Lowrie ended the contest with an RBI single in the ninth inning as host Oakland snapped a four-game losing skid.

With Houston nursing a 3-1 lead, Josh Donaldson singled to lead off the ninth against starter Scott Feldman and advanced to third on Derek Norris’ base hit. Chad Qualls (1-5) came on in relief and promptly served up Reddick’s double off the center-field wall to tie the game. Lowrie’s single to left-center field ended the wild affair and gave the Athletics their first walk-off win since Aug. 4.

Brandon Moss had a sacrifice fly in the third inning for the Athletics, who posted just their second win in nine outings to remain six games behind the first-place Los Angeles Angels in the American League West. Coco Crisp joined Reddick and Lowrie with two hits apiece and Luke Gregerson (4-3) pitched a scoreless inning to pick up the win.

Jose Altuve ripped a two-run double in the sixth for the Astros, who saw their five-game winning streak come to an end and fell to 3-1 under interim manager Tom Lawless. Chris Carter continued to burn his former team by reaching base three times.

Feldman deserved a better fate as he allowed just one run on five hits entering the ninth. The 31-year-old was denied in his bid for his fifth career complete game and was charged with three runs on seven hits in 8 1/3 innings.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Altuve deposited a first-pitch slider down the third-base line to plate both runners and extend his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games overall and 22 consecutive versus Oakland. ... Moss’ RBI was just his second in his last 62 plate appearances. ... Athletics 1B Stephen Vogt remained in a walking boot as he nurses a sprained left ankle. He isn’t expected to join the team for a four-game series at the Chicago White Sox, but could meet up with the Athletics in Seattle to begin a set on Friday.