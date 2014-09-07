FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Athletics 4, Astros 3
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 7, 2014 / 1:26 AM / 3 years ago

Athletics 4, Astros 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATES AL West standings)

Athletics 4, Astros 3: Josh Reddick ripped a tying two-run double and Jed Lowrie ended the contest with an RBI single in the ninth inning as host Oakland snapped a four-game losing skid.

With Houston nursing a 3-1 lead, Josh Donaldson singled to lead off the ninth against starter Scott Feldman and advanced to third on Derek Norris’ base hit. Chad Qualls (1-5) came on in relief and promptly served up Reddick’s double off the center-field wall to tie the game. Lowrie’s single to left-center field ended the wild affair and gave the Athletics their first walk-off win since Aug. 4.

Brandon Moss had a sacrifice fly in the third inning for the Athletics, who posted just their second win in nine outings to remain six games behind the first-place Los Angeles Angels in the American League West. Coco Crisp joined Reddick and Lowrie with two hits apiece and Luke Gregerson (4-3) pitched a scoreless inning to pick up the win.

Jose Altuve ripped a two-run double in the sixth for the Astros, who saw their five-game winning streak come to an end and fell to 3-1 under interim manager Tom Lawless. Chris Carter continued to burn his former team by reaching base three times.

Feldman deserved a better fate as he allowed just one run on five hits entering the ninth. The 31-year-old was denied in his bid for his fifth career complete game and was charged with three runs on seven hits in 8 1/3 innings.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Altuve deposited a first-pitch slider down the third-base line to plate both runners and extend his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games overall and 22 consecutive versus Oakland. ... Moss’ RBI was just his second in his last 62 plate appearances. ... Athletics 1B Stephen Vogt remained in a walking boot as he nurses a sprained left ankle. He isn’t expected to join the team for a four-game series at the Chicago White Sox, but could meet up with the Athletics in Seattle to begin a set on Friday.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.