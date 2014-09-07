Astros 4, Athletics 3: Dexter Fowler drew a bases-loaded walk to snap a tie in the ninth inning as visiting Houston took advantage of Oakland’s erratic pitching to win the rubber match of the three-game series.

With the Athletics clinging to a 3-2 lead in the ninth, Marwin Gonzalez and Marc Krauss each worked a four-pitch walk against Ryan Cook (1-3) before Robbie Grossman was issued a free pass to load the bases. Jake Marisnick forged a 3-3 tie with a sacrifice fly off Fernando Abad before Fowler walked on five pitches to force in the eventual winning run.

Jose Veras (4-0) struck out three in 1 1/3 innings and Josh Fields fanned Josh Donaldson on three pitches to secure his third save for the Astros, who improved to 4-1 under interim manager Tom Lawless. Gregorio Petit drove in a run and Jose Altuve led off the eighth inning with a single to extend both his career-high hitting streak to 14 games and his personal stretch versus the Athletics to 23 consecutive contests.

Nate Freiman belted a two-run homer in the seventh inning and Coco Crisp and Jed Lowrie each collected three hits for the Athletics, who have dropped 18 of their last 25 to fall seven games behind the first-place Los Angeles Angels in the American League West. Oakland also saw its advantage dip to two games over Seattle in the top wild-card spot.

With Houston nursing a 2-1 lead, Jed Lowrie ripped a line-drive single with two outs in the seventh inning to set the stage for Freiman. The 27-year-old deposited a 1-0 changeup from Dallas Keuchel over the wall in left field for his fifth homer - and fourth in eight games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Houston’s Alex Presley went 0-for-2 in his first substantial playing time since returning from the disabled list with a strained oblique. He was replaced by Grossman in the field to begin the bottom of the sixth inning. ... RHP Jason Hammel allowed two runs on five hits and struck out seven for Oakland, which begins a seven-game road trip by opening a four-game set against the Chicago White Sox on Monday. ... Keuchel permitted three runs (two earned) on eight hits in 6 2/3 innings for Houston, which continues its nine-game trek by beginning a three-game set in Seattle on Monday.