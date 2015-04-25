Astros 9, Athletics 3

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Second baseman Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer, and right fielder George Springer had a solo shot as the Houston Astros defeated the Oakland A’s 9-3 Saturday at the O.co Coliseum.

The Astros improved to 10-7 and are off to their best start since 2006 when they went 12-5 through their first 17 games. They’ve won the first two games of the three-game series against Oakland and will go for a sweep Sunday.

Astros right-hander Scott Feldman (2-2) allowed three runs on five hits over 6 2/3 innings. He struck out six, walked two and had his 10th quality start in his past 11 appearances dating to Aug. 20, 2014. Feldman blanked the A’s for the first six innings before giving up three runs in the seventh.

Altuve went 2-for-5 and extended his hitting streak against the A’s to 28 games, the longest in franchise history against any team. He led off the game with a single and homered off A’s rookie right-hander Kendall Graveman in the second with two outs and two on, increasing Houston’s lead to 4-0.

Springer hit his second home run of the season in the ninth inning, launching a solo shot off right-hander Chris Bassitt. Springer also had a double and scored twice.

Astros shortstop Jed Lowrie, formerly of Oakland, went 2-for-3 with a double, drove in two runs and scored twice.

Graveman (1-2) had his third rough outing in his first four career starts this season. He gave up six runs on nine hits and lasted just 4 2/3 innings. Graveman’s ERA jumped to 8.27, and his spot in the rotation remainsin jeopardy.

Graveman blanked the Astros over 5 1/3 innings in a 4-0 A’s victory on April 14 at Minute Maid Park, but he was in trouble from the outset in the rematch.

The Astros took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when third baseman Luis Valbuena doubled and Lowrie doubled him home.

The Astros made it 4-0 in the second as Altuve launched Graveman’s 1-0 changeup over the left field fence for a three-run homer. Designated hitter Chris Carter led off the inning with a walk and moved to second on first baseman Marwin Gonzalez’s one-out single.

After Graveman struck out left fielder Robbie Grossman, Altuve hit his second home run of the season.

Houston added two runs in the fifth. Springer ripped a two-out double and scored on Lowrie’s single. Center fielder Colby Rasmus ended Graveman’s day with a single to center as Lowrie moved to third.

Bassitt, making his A’s debut, brought Lowrie home with a wild pitch on his first pitch to Carter.

The Astros added two unearned runs in the seventh off Bassitt, taking advantage of errors by right fielder Josh Reddick and left fielder Cody Ross.

Oakland broke through for three runs in the seventh when it had three hits, including second baseman Eric Sogard’s two-run triple. Rookie third baseman Max Muncy also had his first major-league hit in the inning, lining a single to center to load the bases in his big-league debut.

NOTES: Athletics INF/OF Ben Zobrist will undergo surgery to repair torn meniscus in his left knee and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks. Zobrist was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Saturday. “I‘m disappointed,” said Zobrist, who came to Oakland from Tampa Bay in an offseason trade. “I just didn’t feel like I could be the player that this team needs me to be in the condition I was trying to play in. So I got to get it cleaned up and get back out here as soon as possible.” ... The A’s called up INF Max Muncy from Triple-A Nashville, and he made his major-league debut, starting at third base on Saturday. “It’s a dream come true,” said Muncy, who was batting .293 with 10 RBIs for Nashville. ... A’s 3B Brett Lawrie, who hit his right knee hard on the bullpen mound while chasing a foul ball in the 11th inning Friday night, got his first day off of the season. “He’s as banged up as anybody we have here,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Certainly not DL banged up, but banged up.” ... The A’s designated LHP Eury De La Rosa for assignment from Nashville to open a spot on their 40-man roster for Muncy. ... Astros LF Jake Marisnick (leg soreness) was out of the lineup for the second straight day. “We’re hopeful for tomorrow, but if he needs another day, I am fine with that,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. ... Astros RHP Pat Neshek, who gave up two runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning Friday, entered Saturday’s game with a 5.87 ERA. “He hasn’t gotten away with too many mistakes,” Hinch said. “You want him to make better pitches, but I don’t make too much of it. He’s had stretches like this before.”