Athletics 2, Astros 1

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Right-hander Jesse Chavez pitched seven solid innings, and designated hitter Danny Valencia hit a two-run double, leading the Oakland A’s to a 2-1 victory against the Houston Astros on Saturday.

Chavez (6-11) allowed one run on six hits, striking out four and walking four. In his previous seven starts, Chavez had gone 1-5 with a 6.23 ERA and .322 opponent batting average. A’s starting pitchers have now allowed one or fewer runs in seven of the past nine games.

Valencia, claimed off waivers from Toronto on Monday, went 2-for-4 in his second straight start, hitting fourth in the order again. He went 1-for-3 with a home run Friday night in a 3-1 win against the Astros (61-51), who lead the American League West.

The Astros made it interesting in the top of the ninth Saturday. Pinch hitter Jed Lowrie worked a leadoff walk against left-hander Drew Pomeranz and gave way to pinch runner Jake Marisnick.

Right-hander Edward Mujica retired first baseman Chris Carter on a line drive to left but balked Marisnick to second. Marisnick tagged up and raced to third on catcher Hank Conger’s flyout to center. But Mujica got second baseman Jose Altuve on a ground ball to third, ending the game and earning his first save of the season.

Astros right-hander Collin McHugh (13-6) allowed two runs on five hits over six innings and threw a season-high 121 pitches as his four-game winning streak ended. McHugh left the game with Houston trailing 2-1. He struck out eight and walked three.

Left fielder Preston Tucker hit a solo home run, his 11th shot of the season for the Astros. Altuve went 2-for-5 and extended his hitting streak at the Coliseum to 19 games, the longest active streak in the major leagues.

The A’s (50-62) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. McHugh issued walks to center fielder Billy Burns and left fielder Coco Crisp to start the frame. Then, with one out, Valencia lined an opposite-field double to the right-center alley, driving in Burns and Crisp. The latter left the game after the second inning because of an illness.

Houston answered with a run in the fourth inning when Tucker launched Chavez’s 1-1 curve over the right-field fence.

NOTES: Houston LHP Oliver Perez, who was acquired late Friday night from Arizona in a trade for minor-league LHP Junior Garcia, was to join the Astros on Saturday night and be activated Sunday. He will give Houston a second left-handed reliever, joining Tony Sipp. “Another left-handed pitcher can be very advantageous for us,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “Then -- when you throw on top of that he’s good, he’s got experience, he’s pitched in a variety of roles -- it’ll be a good addition for us.” ... A’s LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) said he felt “a little rusty” Friday in his first rehab appearance for Class A Stockton, despite throwing a scoreless inning. “I was just a little out of sync,” said Doolittle, who added that he expects to pitch another inning for Stockton on Sunday. ... The Astros have eight players with at least 10 home runs, one shy of the franchise record set in 2000.