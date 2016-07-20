Astros' Fister shuts down A's

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Right-hander Doug Fister pitched seven shutout innings, and the Houston Astros defeated the Oakland A's 7-0 on Wednesday afternoon at the Oakland Coliseum, avoiding a sweep in the three-game series.

Fister (10-6) beat the A's for the third time in four starts this season, allowing four hits while striking out five and walking two. Coming into the game he had a 1.31 ERA over 20 2/3 innings against Oakland this season. He has now allowed three earned runs over 27 2/3 innings vs. the A's.

The A's never got a runner past second base against Fister, who made his 17th career start against them, his most starts against any team.

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve went 2-for-3 with two walks and raised his major-league-leading batting average to .357. George Springer had two RBI doubles, scored two runs and walked; shortstop Carlos Correa went 1-for-2 with three walks and two RBIs. Jake Marisnick went 2-for-2 with a double and scored twice.

Right-hander Chris Devenski blanked the A's on no hits in the eighth and ninth innings, striking out three.

A's rookie right-hander Daniel Mengden (1-5) gave up three runs on five hits over five innings. He struck out five, walked five, threw one wild pitch and hit a batter. In his previous three starts, Mengden gave up a combined 16 earned runs, including six to the Astros in a no-decision on July 8 at Houston and six to the Blue Jays in a loss on Friday in Oakland.

Josh Reddick went 2-for-4 with a double for the A's.

The Astros grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Marwin Gonzalez bunted for a hit with one out and moved to second on Altuve's single. Mengden walked Correa, loading the bases. Luis Valbuena brought Gonzalez home when he grounded into a force out.

Houston added two runs in the second, making it 3-0. Mengden issued a two-out walk to Jason Castro, and Springer lined an RBI double off the out-of-town scoreboard in right field. Gonzalez walked and Altuve hit an infield single, loading the bases. Mengden walked Correa, forcing in Springer.

The Astros scored two runs in the eighth and two in the ninth. Marisnick hit a leadoff double in the eighth, Springer and Altuve walked, and Correa dumped a two-run single into shallow right field. In the ninth, Marisnick walked and scored on Jason Castro's triple. Springer followed with an RBI double.

NOTES: The A's recalled INF/OF Arismendy Alcantara from Triple-A Nashville prior to Wednesday's game. Alcantara started at second base against Houston. "He has been swinging the bat well, and as we've said before, (the) guy's playing well, we want to get him here and get him in the lineup right away," A's manager Bob Melvin said. To make room for Alcantara on their 25-man roster, the A's optioned LHP Dillon Overton to Nashville, one day after he was called up to make a spot start against Houston. ... The A's have yet to announce a starting pitcher for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, but Melvin said that LHP Rich Hill is not a likely candidate. Hill left his start last Sunday against Toronto after five pitches when a blister on his left middle finger popped. "I don't see that happening at this point," Melvin said of Hill making Sunday's start. "So we'll have to do something different." ... Astros rookie 1B A.J. Reed, a second-round draft pick in 2014, made his eighth career start at first base since being recalled from Triple-A on June 25. Marwin Gonzalez, the Astros' primary first baseman, made his third start of the season in left field. Astros manager A.J. Hinch said he wanted to give Reed, a promising young player, another start at first. ... Astros 2B Jose Altuve entered the game leading the major leagues in batting (.354) and hits (131).