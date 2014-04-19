A’s pummel Astros 11-3

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Jed Lowrie bunted with the Oakland A’s leading 7-0 in the first inning, and the Houston Astros seemed to take exception.

In Lowrie’s next at-bat, he was nearly drilled by Astros reliever Paul Clemens, needing to dance out of the way. Lowrie glared at Clemens and, after flying out, had an animated conversation with several Astros, including manager Bo Porter, who vehemently voiced his displeasure with Lowrie.

The A’s continued their dominance of the Astros with an 11-3 victory before 18,234 at the Oakland Coliseum on Friday night. After winning 15 of 19 from the Astros last year, the A’s continued the one-sidedness in the teams’ first meeting of 2014.

“Nothing happened. The game takes care of itself,” said Houston manager Bo Porter, refusing to talk further about Lowrie’s bunt or the pitch that nearly hit him.

Lowrie said he bunted because the Astros put a defensive shift on him that opened the left side of the infield.

“It wasn’t about improper etiquette or trying to run up the score,” Lowrie said. “We’re talking about the first inning of a major league game. These games are important, and there’s a lot on the line ... I just don’t understand why (Porter) came out in such a rage.”

Clemens said he threw a cut fastball that got away from him and said he was surprised Lowrie stared him down.

“Lowrie is not an imposing guy,” Clemens said. “I guess I was a little surprised a guy like that kind of got stirred up. So be it.”

Clemens was forced to pitch in the first inning because starter Jarred Cosart retired just one batter and surrendered seven runs.

In a battle of young starters, Sonny Gray got the best of Cosart, who yielded home runs to Alberto Callaspo and Josh Reddick. He threw 39 pitches and just 15 strikes while issuing four walks.

He walked the bases full, and when he finally found the plate, he surrendered a two-run single to Yoenis Cespedes. Callaspo followed with his three-run homer, and after another walk, Reddick hit a two-run shot.

“I felt really good out there, the best I’ve felt since Opening Night,” said Reddick, who entered the game hitting .098. “I’ve just got to build on it.”

Cespedes homered off Clemens in the second inning for an 8-0 lead, and Coco Crisp added a two-run homer in the fifth, also off Clemens.

Meantime, Gray tossed four scoreless innings before the Astros unloaded on him in the fifth with a three-run rally. Dexter Fowler and George Springer hit RBI singles, and ex-Athletic Chris Carter hit a sacrifice fly.

NOTES: A’s LHP reliever Sean Doolittle agreed to a five-year contract. “It’s still a little bit surreal,” he said. ... RF Josh Reddick’s homer in the first inning was his first since Sept. 17 and 87 at-bats. ... Astros prospect RF George Springer batted cleanup for the first time and collected two hits and an RBI. It was his third big-league game, having been called up Wednesday after hitting .353 with three homers, four doubles, one triple, nine RBIs and four steals in 13 games. He batted second his first two games for Houston. ... Astros LF Alex Presley was scratched with flu-like symptoms, and L.J. Hoes took his place. Several Astros have been slowed with the flu of late.