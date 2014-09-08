Astros rally for revenge on A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Houston Astros didn’t have to wait long to avenge their painful 4-3 loss Saturday to the Oakland A‘s, who rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth, igniting a wild celebration.

The Astros rallied Sunday to score two times in the top of the ninth and held on for a 4-3 victory, taking two of three in the series at the O.co Coliseum.

The Astros capitalized on five walks by A’s pitchers in the ninth, three by right-hander Ryan Cook and two by lefty Fernando Abad -- including one intentional -- who walked home the go-ahead run with the bases loaded.

”We’re playing relaxed right now and that’s a great thing,“ said Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel, who allowed two earned runs over 6 2/3 innings and got a no decision. ”Some of these young guys are proving themselves and having quality at-bats against some tough relievers over there.

“We took advantage of the opportunity. It’s usually the A’s taking advantage of us, and we flipped the script today.”

The A’s took a 3-2 lead in the seventh on first baseman Nate Freiman’s two-run homer. With closer Sean Doolittle on the disabled list and lefty Eric O‘Flaherty, his replacement, out with a tight back, A’s manager Bob Melvin called on the hard-throwing Cook in the ninth.

Cook walked third baseman Marwin Gonzalez on four pitches. Then, with one out, he walked pinch hitter Marc Krauss and left fielder Robbie Grossman, loading the bases and ending his brief outing.

“I struggled as much as I could to make pitches,” said Cook (1-3), who took the loss. “I just couldn’t do it. There’s no excuse. I have to be able to make pitches, and I couldn’t do it. It’s as simple as that.”

Right fielder Jake Marisnick sent Abad’s first pitch to deep right field for a sacrifice fly, driving in Gonzalez to tie the game. After intentionally walking second baseman Jose Altuve to load the bases, Abad walked center fielder Dexter Fowler, forcing in pinch runner L.J. Hoes with the go-ahead run.

“Throughout that whole inning we were putting together good at-bats,” Marisnick said. “Guys were battling and being patient. And then I got up there and the first pitch was a good pitch to hit, so I looked to jump on it and I did and was able to get a run across.”

Astros left-hander Tony Sipp got the first two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning before walking right fielder Craig Gentry. Josh Fields took over and stuck out third baseman Josh Donaldson for his third save. Right-hander Jose Veras (4-0) got the win, pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

The A’s (80-62) fell seven games behind the first-place Los Angeles Angels in the American League West and lost for the eighth time in their past 10 games.

“This hurts right now,” said A’s right-hander Jason Hammel, who gave up two runs on five hits over 6 2/3 innings. “We’ll lick our wounds and come back. You can’t get caught up looking at the scoreboard or you’ll lose focus on what you need to do.”

Houston (63-80) captured the series, 2-1, and improved to 12-7 over its past 19 games. The Astros finished 51-111 last season, but with their victory Sunday, they’re guaranteed of finishing with less than 100 losses this year.

“That’s real important,” Astros interim manager Tom Lawless said. “We’re going in the right direction is what it says. We want to be the team that’s up at the top.”

Altuve went 1-for-4 and extended his career-high hitting streak to 14 games with an eighth-inning single. Former Astros shortstop Jed Lowrie went 3-for-4 and scored a run for the A‘s.

The A’s scratched out an unearned run in the sixth inning to take a 1-0 lead, but the Astros countered with two runs in the top of the seventh. Designated hitter Chris Carter crushed a leadoff double high off the right-center-field wall, just missing his 37th home run of the season. Catcher Jason Castro walked, and both runners advanced on a sacrifice bunt. First baseman Jon Singleton grounded out to second, driving in Carter, and shortstop Gregorio Petit lined an RBI single to center.

“I think we’re just playing scrappy right now,” Carter said. “Everyone’s having fun, playing loose.”

NOTES: C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) could be activated from the seven-day disabled list as soon as Monday when the A’s open a seven-game road trip in Chicago against the White Sox, manager Bob Melvin said. When he is activated, the left-handed hitting Jaso’s initial role will be as a pinch hitter. Adam Dunn, another left-handed hitter, is now entrenched as the A’s DH against right-handed pitchers. ... A’s 1B Stephen Vogt (sprained left ankle) missed his third straight game and remained in a walking boot. He will not travel with the team to Chicago but could join them in Seattle on Friday. ... Astros LF Alex Presley (right oblique strain) made his first start Sunday since being activated Tuesday from the disabled list. ... Houston RHP Brad Peacock will make his 22nd start of the season Monday at Seattle when the Astros open a three-game series against the Mariners and right-hander Felix Hernandez, who is 14-5 with a 2.18 ERA.