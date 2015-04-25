Astros hang on for wild win over Athletics in 11 innings

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Houston Astros blew a two-run lead in the 10th inning and nearly wasted a three-run lead in the 11th, but they held on for a wild 5-4 victory Friday night against the Oakland A’s at the O.co Coliseum.

“For me, I‘m relieved,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “We had that game won twice. We didn’t finish the game until the very end. You never count that team across the way out. They’re a good team.”

Left fielder Robbie Grossman hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with one out in the top of the 11th inning off A’s left-hander Eric O‘Flaherty that put the Astros ahead 4-2. He scored when right fielder George Springer lined a two-out single off lefty Fernando Abad, giving Houston an insurance run they wound up needing.

“That’s two scrappy teams playing a good game of baseball,” Grossman said. “It’s definitely good to beat them after they beat us pretty good the last couple years.”

O‘Flaherty, who entered the game with a 7.50 ERA in six relief appearances, had another tough outing and took the loss, giving up three runs on one hit and walking three as rain fell at the Coliseum.

“He’s getting movement,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of O‘Flaherty. “He’s just not harnessing it. He’s not throwing it over the plate.”

The A’s had pulled even with two runs in the bottom of the 10th. Once again they refused to quit in the 11th. Second baseman Eric Sogard lined a leadoff single to center off right-hander Pat Neshek, and shortstop Marcus Semien followed with a two-run shot to left, cutting Houston’s lead to 5-4.

Pinch hitter Ike Davis singled to left, beating the shift, and took second on a wild pitch. But Neshek retired designated hitter Ben Zobrist on a pop fly and first baseman Billy Butler on a fly ball to right.

Left-hander Tony Sipp came on to face center fielder Sam Fuld, who launched a deep fly to right that curved foul, then worked a walk.

Right-hander Chad Qualls retired third baseman Brett Lawrie on a fly ball to deep center field for his first save.

“It just builds character and confidence,” Hinch said of the win. “We’ve got a real resilient team. One of the things I’ve learned about this team is we compete, we play. We play till the end. We don’t always play perfect, we don’t always execute, we’ve got a lot to work on, but we compete for 27 outs and tonight was more. That shows the character of some good willpower with this club.”

Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel allowed just two hits over nine shutout innings, singles by center fielder Craig Gentry and Semien, but didn’t figure in the decision. He struck out five and walked two while lowering his ERA to 0.62.

The Astros improved to 9-7 in the American League West, but Keuchel said they’re nowhere near where they want to be.

“I think everybody will tell you that,” Keuchel said. “We’ll take 9-7, just from the past couple years how bad it’s been in April. We know how good we are and we know we can compete with everybody.”

A’s left-hander Scott Kazmir pitched seven shutout innings and lowered his ERA to 0.99 but got a no-decision. He allowed just five hits -- all singles -- struck out seven and walked three. Kazmir left a scoreless game after throwing 106 pitches.

“(Keuchel) pitched well,” Kazmir said. “He kept our guys at bay and I was hoping to match that. We came back but we didn’t pull off the win, which is tough.”

The Astros scored twice in the top of the 10th inning, taking a 2-0 lead. Oakland right-hander Dan Otero gave up a two-out double to Springer then intentionally walked former A’s shortstop Jed Lowrie. That brought designated hitter Marwin Gonzalez to the plate, and he lined an opposite-field, two-run double to the left-center alley.

Oakland answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning off former A’s right-hander Luke Gregerson (1-0), ending a 19-inning scoreless streak. Fuld grounded a pinch-hit single to right with one out. Then with two outs, pinch hitter Stephen Vogt reached safely on an infield single, moving Fuld to second.

Right fielder Josh Reddick, Oakland’s third pinch hitter of the inning, lined a two-run double to left-center. Reddick took third on the throw and tried to score when the ball got past Conger, but Conger threw him out at home by a few steps as Gregerson applied the tag.

“I saw the ball get by and I figured why not try to win it right here,” Reddick said. “It was worth the chance.”

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak against Oakland to 27 games with a third-inning single off Kazmir. Altuve’s streak is the longest in franchise history by an Astro against one team. Former Astro Lance Berkman held the previous mark of 21 games against the Rockies.

NOTES: Astros RHP Josh Fields (right groin strain) was activated from the 15-day disabled list Friday. The reliever had been on a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Fresno since April 11. ... Astros INF/OF Jonathan Villar was optioned to Triple-A Fresno, making room on the 25-man roster for Fields. ... A’s INF/OF Ben Zobrist made his first start since injuring his left knee on April 19 at Kansas City. Zobrist, who pinch-hit in the ninth inning Thursday against the Angels, started at designated hitter and went 0-for-4. He said the knee still “doesn’t feel super comfortable” but has improved. ... A’s LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) pitched to a catcher off flat ground for the first time during his rehabilitation. He threw 15 pitches, using fastballs, curves and a changeup. He’ll have a longer flat-ground session Sunday and if all goes well the next step would likely be throwing off a mound. ... A’s OF Craig Gentry, who entered Friday’s game 0-for-22 this season, batted eighth instead of his customary leadoff against left-handed pitchers. That job went to SS Marcus Semien. Genty went 1-for-3.