Altuve powers Astros to 9-3 win over A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. -- It took Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve exactly one pitch Saturday to extend his franchise-record hitting streak against the Oakland A’s to 28 games, lining a leadoff single in the first inning off right-hander Kendall Graveman.

Altuve promptly got picked off first, but he made amends in the second inning, hitting a three-run homer and powering the Astros to a 9-3 victory at the O.co Coliseum over Oakland, a team he continues to torment.

”He’s got some power,“ Astros manager A.J. Hinch said of the 5-foot-6, 165-pound Altuve. ”He can do whatever he wants with the bat. I think he hunts at the right opportunity, at the right time. It’s the sign of a good hitter.

“When you walk into the batter’s box and everybody in the park expects you to get a hit and you do, that’s a good hitter.”

Altuve led the major leagues in batting last year with a .341 average, but he has hit .375 during his streak against the A‘s, the longest ever by an Astro against any team.

“That’s good, I guess,” Altuve said. “I don’t want to think about it. I just want to keep playing.”

No wonder. The Astros improved to 10-7 and are off to their best start since 2006 when they went 12-5 through their first 17 games. They’ve won the first two games of the three-game series against Oakland and will go for a sweep Sunday.

Astros right-hander Scott Feldman (2-2) allowed three runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out six, walked two and had his 10th quality start in his past 11 appearances dating to Aug. 20, 2014. Feldman blanked the A’s for the first six innings before giving up three runs in the seventh.

Altuve went 2-for-5 and homered with two outs and two on in the second, increasing Houston’s lead to 4-0.

Right fielder George Springer hit his second home run of the season in the ninth inning, launching a solo shot off right-hander Chris Bassitt. Springer also had a double and scored twice.

Astros shortstop Jed Lowrie went 2-for-3 with a double, drove in two runs and scored twice against his former team.

“We have a lineup with a lot of power and a lot of guys who can hit,” Altuve said. “I think that’s what has made this year so fun.”

Graveman (1-2) had his third rough outing in his first four career starts this season. He gave up six runs and nine hits and lasted just 4 2/3 innings. Graveman’s ERA jumped to 8.27, and his spot in the rotation remains in jeopardy.

”He started out a little rough,“ A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Graveman’s season. ”He had a pretty decent outing in Houston and has continued to struggle some. He’s a command guy that usually isn’t in the middle of the plate, usually on the corners with subtle movement.

“He’s having a tough time finding that in the fashion we saw in spring training. It’s a little bit of a concern now.”

Graveman blanked the Astros through 5 1/3 innings in a 4-0 A’s victory on April 14 at Minute Maid Park, but he was in trouble from the outset in the rematch.

The Astros took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when third baseman Luis Valbuena doubled and Lowrie doubled him home.

The Astros made it 4-0 in the second as Altuve launched Graveman’s 1-0 changeup over the left field fence for a three-run homer. Designated hitter Chris Carter led off the inning with a walk and moved to second on first baseman Marwin Gonzalez’s one-out single.

After Graveman struck out left fielder Robbie Grossman, Altuve hit his second home run of the season.

”It’s nothing extra special against the A’s because he hits against everybody, but certainly that’s a long time to play against one opponent and continue to have success,“ Hinch said. ”They’re in our division, so if you’re going to have that kind of success, you want it to be in your division.

“There’s nothing he does differently. I’ve seen him hit balls at his shoe-tops, I’ve seen him hit balls over his head, I’ve seen him inside, outside. I‘m not sure there’s a consistent pattern you see against any team, other than him. He usually contributes on a nightly basis, and that’s why he’s in there every day.”

Houston added two runs in the fifth. Springer ripped a two-out double and scored on Lowrie’s single. Center fielder Colby Rasmus ended Graveman’s day with a single to center as Lowrie moved to third.

Bassitt, making his A’s debut, brought Lowrie home with a wild pitch on his first pitch to Carter.

“He’s a hard-working kid,” A’s catcher Stephen Vogt said of Graveman. “He’s going to be just fine if he can let himself just relax and not over-press.”

The Astros added two unearned runs in the seventh off Bassitt, taking advantage of errors by right fielder Josh Reddick and left fielder Cody Ross.

Oakland broke through for three runs in the seventh when it had three hits, including second baseman Eric Sogard’s two-run triple. Rookie third baseman Max Muncy also had his first major-league hit in the inning, lining a single to center to load the bases in his big-league debut.

NOTES: Athletics INF/OF Ben Zobrist will undergo surgery to repair torn meniscus in his left knee and is expected to miss four to six weeks. Zobrist was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Saturday. “I‘m disappointed,” said Zobrist, who came to Oakland from Tampa Bay in an offseason trade. “I just didn’t feel like I could be the player that this team needs me to be in the condition I was trying to play in. So I got to get it cleaned up and get back out here as soon as possible.” ... The A’s called up INF Max Muncy from Triple-A Nashville, and he made his major-league debut, starting at third base on Saturday. “It’s a dream come true,” said Muncy, who was batting .293 with 10 RBIs for Nashville. ... A’s 3B Brett Lawrie, who hit his right knee hard on the bullpen mound while chasing a foul ball in the 11th inning Friday night, got his first day off of the season. “He’s as banged up as anybody we have here,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Certainly not DL banged up, but banged up.” ... The A’s designated LHP Eury De La Rosa for assignment from Nashville to open a spot on their 40-man roster for Muncy. ... Astros LF Jake Marisnick (leg soreness) was out of the lineup for the second straight day. “We’re hopeful for tomorrow, but if he needs another day, I am fine with that,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. ... Astros RHP Pat Neshek, who gave up two runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning Friday, entered Saturday’s game with a 5.87 ERA. “He hasn’t gotten away with too many mistakes,” Hinch said. “You want him to make better pitches, but I don’t make too much of it. He’s had stretches like this before.”