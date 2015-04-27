Astros rally to earn series sweep of A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Designated hitter Evan Gattis was batting .136 and had one RBI entering Sunday’s series finale against the Oakland A‘s, hardly the numbers the Houston Astros expected when they landed him from Atlanta in an offseason trade.

Gattis broke out of his slump in a big way, hitting a two-run double in the ninth inning and driving in four runs overall as the Astros rallied for a 7-6 victory Sunday and their first series sweep of the Oakland A’s in franchise history.

“Glad to finally contribute to a win,” said Gattis, who went 2-for-5. “It’s good to come through and come through with a two RBI hit that put us ahead.”

The Astros trailed 6-5 entering the ninth inning, but center fielder Jake Marisnick lined a leadoff single off A’s closer Tyler Clippard, igniting a two-run rally.

With Marisnick running, second baseman Jose Altuve hit a ground ball to third baseman Brett Lawrie. Lawrie threw to second, but the speedy Marisnick easily beat his throw. Marisnick and Altuve then pulled off a double steal on their own.

“The reins are off and they’re letting us run around,” Marisnick said. “Until we prove we can‘t, it’s fun. It lets us be free and easy out there.”

After right fielder George Springer struck out, Clippard walked shortstop Jed Lowrie intentionally, loading the bases.

Gattis then lined a two-run double over the head of center fielder Sam Fuld, who appeared to break in then stumble as he ran back. Facing a 1-2 count, Gattis thought Clippard would throw him a change-up, but he got a fastball above his shoulders, and he hammered it to center.

“I‘m so happy for him, proud of him to keep his cool in that situation,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “He wants to do so well. He’s been grinding through a really rough few weeks and so a lot of guys in there are pretty happy for him that he was the guy that tomahawks a ball that’s almost over his head for the game winner.”

Marisnick had a huge day, too, for the first-place Astros, who improved to 11-7. He went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, scored three times and stole two bases, returning to the lineup after missing two games with a sore leg.

Altuve went 2-for-5 and extended his hitting streak against Oakland to 29 games, the longest ever by an Astro against any team.

Houston right-hander Luke Gregerson pitched a perfect ninth inning for his fourth save.

Lawrie drove in three runs for the A‘s, who lost their fourth consecutive game.

“We did a lot of good things today, but we’re doing just enough to lose games right now,” said A’s manager Bob Melvin, who was ejected by home plate umpire Quinn Wolcott in the top of the fourth for arguing balls and strikes. “We had another error that cost us. We had some big hits. We had some good plays, we had some good bullpen contributions. We were literally one pitch away today. That’s what it came down to. We were just a little short. It’s been that way for a bit here now.”

The A’s snapped a 5-5 tie with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning when left fielder Craig Gentry worked a leadoff walk against Samuel Deduno, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored on shortstop Marcus Semien’s single.

Oakland’s lead vanished in the ninth.

“It’s one of those things we’ve got to be able to close it out,” Lawrie said. “Unfortunately, the last couple time for us we’ve been able to fight back, but we just haven’t been able to come away with a W.”

Oakland left-hander Drew Pomeranz lasted only five innings and got a no-decision. He gave up five runs (three earned) on six hits.

Astros rookie right-hander Asher Wojciechowski gave up five runs on five hits over four innings.

The A’s grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second inning as first baseman Ike Davis walked, right fielder Josh Reddick tripled and Lawrie hit a sacrifice fly.

The Astros answered with three runs in the top of the third. Leading off, Marisnick reached safely on an error by Davis and stole second. Altuve drilled a line drive off of Pomeranz’s left hip for a single, moving Marisnick to third, then stole second.

Gattis drilled a two-run single with one out. Gattis moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on left fielder Colby Rasmus’ single to right field.

The Astros added two runs in the fourth on Marisnick’s two-run homer to left with catcher Jason Castro aboard after a walk, making it 5-2.

Melvin wasn’t around to see Marisnick’s blast. He was thrown out of the game Wolcott following a heated argument during Castro’s at-bat. With a 2-2 count, Pomeranz threw a pitch that Melvin apparently thought caught the outside corner but was called a ball. Melvin got his point across but was ejected.

Oakland pulled even with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Catcher Stephen Vogt walked and moved to third on Davis’ double. Lawrie lined a two-run single to center, moved to third on second baseman Eric Sogard’s single and scored on Gentry’s single.

NOTES: A’s rookie RHP Kendall Graveman, who struggled in three of his first four career starts, was optioned to Triple-A Nashville. ... The A’s recalled RHP Ryan Cook from Nashville to replace Graveman on the 25-man roster and bolster their bullpen. Cook pitched a one-two-three seventh. RHP Jesse Chavez will replace Graveman in the rotation. ... Astros OF Jake Marisnick (right leg soreness) returned to the starting lineup after missing two games. ... Oakland RHP Jesse Hahn, who missed his scheduled start Thursday because of a blister on his right middle finger, threw a bullpen session Sunday and said he expects to return to the rotation Wednesday against the Angels. The A‘s, however, have yet to announce their starter for Wednesday.