Astros eke past A’s in 10 innings

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Jed Lowrie didn’t have to wait long to redeem himself Thursday night.

After committing a costly ninth-inning throwing error that helped the Oakland A’s score twice and pull even, the Houston third baseman delivered an RBI double with two outs in the top of the 10th, leading the Astros to a 5-4 win against his former team at the O.co Coliseum.

“I felt like I put us in that situation,” Lowrie said. “Just grateful for the opportunity to come up in the 10th and come through.”

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who had three hits, lined a leadoff single off right-hander Edward Mujica (2-4) in the 10th. Altuve stole second and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt. Lowrie lined Mujica’s 3-2 fastball for an opposite-field double down the left field line to score Altuve.

“It’s a great way to come back and stay in the moment and obviously contribute against your former team, ” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said of Lowrie.

Houston rookie shortstop Carlos Correa went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, his 14th blast of the season.

Third baseman Brett Lawrie and catcher Stephen Vogt hit solo home runs for the A‘s.

The Astros, who were swept by Texas, ended a three-game losing streak.

Houston trailed 2-1 entering the eighth inning, but Altuve lined a one-out single off A’s reliever Fernando Rodriguez, and Correa launched a two-out homer into the left field seats to put Houston ahead.

“It was a big moment,” Correa said. “That’s probably the best homer I’ve hit so far.”

The home run came in Correa’s 51st game, exactly two months after he made his major league debut. The Astros added another run in the eighth, cashing in on a walk, a single by right fielder Colby Rasmus and an error on A’s center fielder Billy Burns to make it 4-2.

The A’s rallied to score twice off closer Luke Gregerson in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings.

Gregerson issued a four-pitch, leadoff walk to Vogt. He got Lawrie to hit a ground ball, but Lowrie threw wide of second base for an error as Vogt raced to third. First baseman Ike Davis lined a single to center, driving in Vogt to make it 4-3 and moving Lawrie to third.

Lowrie has played most of his career at shortstop, but he didn’t use his move to third as an excuse for the bad throw.

“It was just a (horrible) throw,” Lowrie said. “Definitely not acceptable.”

Gregerson struck out shortstop Marcus Semien but walked second baseman Eric Sogard, loading the bases. Speedy center fielder Billy Burns brought home Lawrie with a grounder. Altuve got the force at second, but Burns barely beat Correa’s throw to first.

Houston challenged the call, but it stood after a video review. Gregerson (5-1) retired left fielder Coco Crisp on a fly ball to the warning track in right field, ending the inning.

“There was no doubt in my mind that it was at least off the wall,” Melvin said of Crisp’s drive. “I thought it was out when he hit it, but (it was) just a little short.”

Astros right-hander Will Harris tossed a scoreless 10th for his first save of the season.

Rookie right-hander Aaron Brooks pitched his second straight gem for the A’s but got a no decision. Brooks allowed just one run on four hits over seven innings in his third career major league start and second since being traded by the Kansas City Royals to the A’s on July 28. Brooks, who earned his first big league win Saturday against the Cleveland Indians, struck out seven and walked one.

“It’s a big opportunity, I feel like something that Royals weren’t able to do for me right now,” Brooks said. “I‘m really thankful Oakland is confident and willing to give me that shot.”

Astros right-hander Scott Feldman gave up two runs and five hits over six innings, but two of those hits were solo blasts by Vogt and Lawrie. Feldman struck out three and walked two.

Houston jumped in front with a run in the top of the first inning.

Center fielder Carlos Gomez dropped a drag bunt down the third base line on a 1-1 count, surprising the A’s and beating out a single. Correa moved Gomez to third with a single to left field, and Lowrie brought the runner home with a sacrifice fly.

The A’s pulled even in the second on Vogt’s 15th home run of the season, a one-out blast to center.

Oakland took a 2-1 lead in the fifth when Lawrie crushed a leadoff homer that hit high off the facing beyond the 400-foot mark in center and bounced off a window in a luxury suite. The home run was Lawrie’s 10th of the season.

“That ball was crushed,” Melvin said. “He has the power to do that. You watch him take (batting practice) and see how athletic and strong he is.”

NOTES: Oakland LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment Friday night with Class A Stockton. ... Oakland RF Josh Reddick (stiff lower back) was in the starting lineup for the first time since being hurt Sunday. He went 1-for-5. ... Astros LHP Scott Kazmir returned to the Oakland Coliseum exactly two weeks after the A’s traded him to Houston for a pair of minor-leaguers. Kazmir pitched Wednesday against Texas, so he won’t face his former team during the four-game series. ... Houston OF Preston Tucker (right arm contusion) was out of the lineup for the second consecutive game but entered the game in left field in the eighth and went 0-for-1.