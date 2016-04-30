Alfonso’s walk-off homer pushes Athletics past Astros

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Yonder Alfonso might have been floating through empty space for all he knew.

Alfonso connected on his first career walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning off Pat Neshek to lift the Oakland Athletics past the Houston Astros 7-4 on Friday night.

“Incredible. You don’t feel anything,” Alfonso said. “You’re flying around the bases, and, to be honest, you get goose bumps running around and you just want to take it all in. A walk-off ... it’s just speechless.”

Alfonso would not have gotten the chance to play hero for the A’s had it not been for a little bit of power and a lot of hustle in the eighth.

That’s when the A’s tied the score. Marcus Semien homered off Ken Giles and Jed Lowrie followed with a sacrifice fly after Billy Burns singled, stole second and went to third on Erik Kratz’s throwing error.

Burns also hustled in the top of the ninth to erase Carlos Gomez trying to stretch a double into a triple leading off.

Evan Gattis homered and drove in two runs and Mike Fiers pitched seven strong innings, but the Astros could not hold on and were denied their first back-to-back victories of the season. Tyler White and Marwin Gonzalez also drove in runs.

“What has been consistent is every mistake we make gets magnified,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “They all come back to haunt us.”

Fiers threw a season-best seven innings, giving up two runs and seven hits. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.

“Every pitch was working and we had a good game plan,” Fiers said. “It was big for me and it was big for the team.”

Tony Sipp (0-1) took the loss.

Sean Manaea made his major-league debut for the A‘s, getting the no-decision after giving up four runs and five hits in five innings. Her walked four and struck out three.

“That was a really awesome way to get welcomed to the bigs,” Manaea said. “That was an unreal experience.”

Ryan Madson (1-0), who pitched the ninth, earned the win.

“How we came back says a lot about our team and a lot about our bullpen,” Alfonso said. “We played good defense and we battled. Just a good team win; we needed that.”

Both teams used power sources to score in the early going with the Astros taking a 1-0 lead on Gattis’ first home run of the season leading off the second.

Crisp responded with a two-run blast, his third of the year, in the bottom half. Chris Coughlan singled with two outs just ahead of Crisp.

Both teams have runners thrown out on the base paths and both teams squandered scoring chances.

Manaea looked impressive, striking out three and walking three through five.

Fiers gave up six hits, but was able to pitch around trouble when he needed.

NOTES: A’s RHP Chris Bassitt was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right elbow strain. A MRI was performed on the elbow, with results to come. ... RHP Andrew Triggs was recalled from Triple-A Nashville before the game. ... OF Matt McBride, who did not appear in a game with the A‘s, was also sent down to Nashville. ... Oakland OF Sam Fuld was placed on the 60-day disabled list. ... A’s RHP Jesse Hahn will be recalled from Nashville to make Saturday’s start. Manager Bob Melvin announced that LHP Rich Hill will start Sunday, followed by RHP Kendall Graveman and RHP Sonny Gray. ... A’s RHP Henderson Alvarez makes a rehab start for Class A Stockton on Sunday and is expected to throw 60 pitches or four innings. ... Astros OF Carlos Gomez felt fine two days after leaving a game when he was hit by a pitch on his right hand. ... Houston RHP Lance McCullers will make a start Monday at extended spring training in Florida and then throw a bullpen. If all goes well, he’ll start a rehab assignment. ... Astros OF Evan Gattis has hit in three straight games and Houston manager A.J. Hinch hopes it’s the start of something good. “If he gets hot, that would be a plus for us,” Hinch said. “He hit in the middle of the lineup for us last year.”