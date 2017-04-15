Keuchel, Aoki lead Astros over A's

OAKLAND, Calif. -- After going 20-8 and winning the American League's Cy Young Award in 2015, Houston Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel had a nightmare encore.

Keuchel went 9-12 with a 4.55 ERA in 2016, and his season ended in August because of left shoulder inflammation.

This year, Keuchel is healthy, and after pitching his third straight gem Friday night against the Oakland Athletics, it's safe to say he has recaptured some of his Cy Young form. Keuchel allowed one run in seven innings and the Astros rolled to a 7-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics in the opener of a three-game series at Oakland Coliseum.

Keuchel (2-0) allowed four hits, struck out seven and walked two. His ERA actually rose, from 0.64 to 0.86.

"I've been really feeling good with the way the ball's coming out of my hand and the shape and the movement of each and every pitch," Keuchel said. "Just been trying to go off that."

Norichika Aoki hit his first home of the season and drove in two runs for the Astros, who defeated Oakland for the eighth straight time.

Houston's Jose Altuve went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two walks, scored twice and has reached base safely in 11 straight plate appearances. Brian McCann went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

They provided more than enough support for what manager A.J. Hinch called "vintage" Keuchel.

"I feel like he is the Dallas I know," Altuve said. "I always see him giving everything he has ... and that's what makes him so good. That's why he is the Cy Young (winner), that's why he is one of the best pitchers in the league."

Khris Davis hit his fifth homer of the season for the A's and Trevor Plouffe hit his first.

A's right-hander Kendall Graveman held the Astros to one run and five hits but lasted only five innings and was pulled after throwing 74 pitches. He walked two, hit one and struck out none.

"I couldn't get loose," Graveman said. "I kind of grinded through five innings. Didn't feel like I was sharp. As the game went on, a little harder to stay loose. Nothing to raise eyebrows about."

A's manager Bob Melvin said he "wasn't going to fool around" and keep Graveman in the game after the fifth.

"Cold night," Melvin said. "I didn't want to take the risk."

Keuchel has gone seven innings in each of his three starts. He said he's ready for more work.

"I feel like there's a little bit of a leash on me right now," Keuchel said. "I don' t think anyone wants to say it, but I'll say it. I'd' like to get that harness taken off, but it's early and I understand."

The Astros broke a 1-1 tie with a run in the sixth inning off reliever Ryan Madson (0-1). McCann singled with two outs and moved to third on a single by Marwin Gonzalez, who stole second. Aoki brought McCann home with an infield single.

Houston increased its lead to 5-1 with three unearned runs in the seventh. Altuve doubled off Ryan Dull down the right field line with one out and scored on a throwing error by third baseman Plouffe. McCann lined a two-run double with two outs off lefty Daniel Coulombe. The Astros added two unearned runs in the ninth when Plouffe made his second throwing error of the game.

Altuve raised his batting average from .275 to .326.

"I feel good," Altuve said. "A couple days ago I wasn't doing really good, but I felt like I was getting close. It's hard to believe that you are getting better when you are striking out and hitting .150, but that was the way I felt."

Khris Davis gave the A's a 1-0 lead when he led off the second inning with his fifth home run of the season. He launched Keuchel's 3-2 pitch over the center field wall to the left of the 400-foot sign.

The Astros loaded the bases with one out in the fourth, but Graveman retired McCann and Gonzalez on popups.

Houston pulled even on Aoki's leadoff home run in the fifth, his first blast of the season.

NOTES: Astros RF Josh Reddick faced the A's for the first time since they traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 1. Before the game, the A's played a video tribute to Reddick, and he received a warm reception from fans as he ran onto the field and tipped his cap to them. He went 0-for-5 with three line-outs. ... A's SS Marcus Semien doubled and walked twice, giving him 10 base-on-balls for the season in 11 games.