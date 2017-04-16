Astros ride late-inning explosion to outslug A's

OAKLAND, Calif. --- The Houston Astros could not get a hit off Sean Manaea for and the Oakland Athletics for six innings.

They only needed three innings to produce a big day at the plate.

After being held hitless in the first six innings, the Astros scored eight runs in the late innings and rallied for a 10-6 victory over the Oakland Athletics Saturday.

Manaea took a shutout into the sixth and maintained the no-hitter despite allowing two runs on a fielding error by shortstop Adam Rosales. After Rosales mishandled a grounder by Carlos Correa, Manaea's day ended.

"Couldn't come back from walking everybody," Manaea said. "It's tough. I have to figure out a way to deal with these walks. Just figure it out mentally. Today was a tough one."

Houston made it tougher for the A's by producing two runs in the seventh

to cut Oakland's lead to 5-4.

Norichika Aoki broke up the no-hitter with a single off Liam Hendriks and Jake Marisnick followed with an infield single. Both players scored on an RBI single by Bregman and a fielder's choice by Jose Altuve.

The Astros took control in the eighth with four runs to take an 8-5 lead. After pinch runner Josh Reddick scored on a Sean Doolittle wild pitch to tie the score, Aoki gave the Astros the lead for good with a sacrifice fly off Santiago Casilla (0-1)

George Springer capped the Astros' scoring in the eighth inning with a two-run home run off Sean Doolittle.

"I just think there's no quit in us, which is good," Houston manager A.J. Hinch said. We were very uncomfortable most of the day early and we couldn't really break through with any sort of significance."

"We played the first half of the game really well and probably as poorly as we can play the second half of the game," A's Manager Bob Melvin said.

The comeback was slightly marred by a big scare in the ninth for Houston.

Correa was hit by a pitch on his right hand in the ninth and left the game immediately. Hinch said Correa sustained a hand contusion and x-rays were negative.

"I thought it was going to be a lot worse," Correa said. "Thank God no fracture."

The A's opened the scoring in the second inning, sending seven batters to the plate and plating three runs. After singles by Khris Davis and Stephen Vogt to lead off the inning, Yonder Alonso slammed a run-scoring double to deep left field. After a strikeout by Ryon Healy, Decker hit an RBI single to left, and Rosales followed with a sacrifice bunt that brought in Alonso for a 3-0 A's advantage.

Oakland drove Houston starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. from the game in the fifth inning with a pair of solo home runs. Trevor Plouffe went deep to left field and Davis followed added his sixth home run of the season just over the right-field fence.

McCullers allowed five runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. Will Harris (1-0) struck out two in the seventh for the win.

NOTES: A's SS Marcus Semien did not play Saturday. Manager Bob Melvin said that Semien has a bone contusion in his wrist and will have a CT scan on Monday. Melvin said that it has been "a little bit of a nagging injury for him that he's able to play through and then last night, more significant." Adam Rosales filled in at shortstop Saturday. ... Astros 2B Jose Altuve saw his streak of reaching base safely end in the first inning when he struck out against A's LHP Sean Manaea. The streak had reached 11 at-bats, the longest streak for an Astro since Bill Spiers in 1997. ... A's OF Mark Canha was optioned to Triple-A Nashville and brought up OF Jaff Decker, who started Saturday in center field. OF Jake Smolinski was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to make room for Decker, who was batting .387 over his first eight games with Nashville and .333 with six doubles in 22 spring games with the A's. "He's not here just to sit around. He's going to get a lot of time," Melvin said. He also said that Canha "needed to play on a consistent basis" and needed to get some consistent at-bats. ... A's RHP Kendall Graveman said that he has no concern about not being able to get loose Friday night and being pulled after 74 pitches in a 7-2 loss to the Astros. "It's not painful by any means," he said." I fully expect to make the next start." Melvin had a slightly different perspective, "We'll see how the week goes," he said. "With something like that, not getting loose, not feeling great this early in the season, it's not that tough of a decision to pull the plug and get him out of the game. So hopefully in doing that ... he can make his next start."