Preview: Astros at Blue Jays

Owners of the best record in the American League, the Houston Astros kick off a six-game road trip Friday in the opener of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Astros were denied in their bid for a four-game sweep of Baltimore, dropping a 3-2 decision in the series finale, but are still off to the best start in franchise history at 34-21.

Houston scored 24 runs in a four-game sweep of the Blue Jays last month and has won seven straight meetings between the teams, although all of them were at home. Toronto can match a season high with its third straight victory after taking the final two of a three-game set at Washington. The Blue Jays are 6-4 over their last 10 games, scoring at least six runs in each of the victories. “That’s one thing we do is score runs, so it’s a good team to pitch for,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said. “Limit the damage, damage control and you’ve got a shot.”

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), SportsNet (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Roberto Hernandez (2-4, 4.92 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Aaron Sanchez (4-4, 3.88)

Hernandez is coming off his second straight shaky performance, giving up five runs (four earned) and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings against the White Sox. He was rocked for seven runs in five innings at Detroit in his previous outing but escaped with a no-decision when the Astros put up 10 runs. Hernandez is 3-3 with a 4.38 ERA versus Toronto and has struggled against Jose Bautista, who is 7-for-17 with two homers.

Despite his third straight quality start, Sanchez did not factor in the decision after permitting two runs on seven hits over six innings at Minnesota last time out. The 22-year-old Sanchez has served up one homer in each of his last three turns, although his innings are up and his walks are down during that span. He is 3-2 with a 2.84 ERA in five home starts, holding the opposition to a .204 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson, who has hit safely in nine straight games, is a .345 career hitter against Houston.

2. Astros C Hank Conger is 4-for-9 with a homer and two doubles in his last three games.

3. Blue Jays OF Chris Colabello has the longest active hitting streak in the majors at 14 games.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Astros 4