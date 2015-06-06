Preview: Astros at Blue Jays

Jose Bautista, Chris Colabello and the Toronto Blue Jays have found their offensive rhythm while the Houston Astros are experiencing some turbulence at the plate. After homering in his second straight contest, Bautista looks to extend his hitting streak to 10 games and secure a series victory for his team on Saturday afternoon when the Blue Jays continue their three-game set versus the visiting Houston Astros.

Bautista, who joined Jose Reyes by belting a two-run homer in Toronto’s 6-2 victory in the series opener, has also gone deep among his 2-for-5 effort versus Saturday starter Brett Oberholtzer. Colabello collected an RBI single among his three hits to extend the longest active hitting streak in the majors to a career-high 15 games. The Blue Jays also matched a season high with their third straight victory and improved to 7-4 over their last 11 contests – recording at least six runs in each of the wins in that stretch. Conversely, Houston’s offense has sputtered of late as it has failed to score more than three runs in six of its last eight games.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Brett Oberholtzer (0-0, 3.24 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Drew Hutchison (4-1, 5.26)

Oberholtzer acquitted himself well on Monday in his first start since returning from the disabled list due to a blister on his left index finger, allowing two runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings in a no-decision versus Baltimore. The 25-year-old split a pair of decisions against Toronto in his career, permitting two runs on six hits in seven frames in his most recent meeting in 2014. Josh Donaldson extended his hitting streak to a season-high 10 games on Friday and is 6-for-15 with a homer in his career versus Oberholtzer.

Hutchison yielded a homer and four earned runs for the second time in three starts, although he faltered late in his performance to settle for a no-decision against Minnesota on Sunday. The 24-year-old allowed Joe Mauer’s RBI single and Trevor Plouffe’s two-run homer in the sixth to spoil an otherwise solid outing. Hutchison has failed to record a decision in two outings versus Houston, despite striking out a season-high nine in six innings on May 14.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston 1B Chris Carter saw his career high-tying 12-game hitting streak end on Friday and is 0-for-4 with three strikeouts versus Hutchison.

2. Reyes, who is 5-for-13 with four RBIs in his last three contests, has hit safely in nine of 10 games since returning from the disabled list on May 25.

3. Toronto’s victory on Friday snapped a seven-game skid in the series.

PREDICTION: Astros 4, Blue Jays 3