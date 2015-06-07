Preview: Astros at Blue Jays

Winners of a season-high four in a row, the Toronto Blue Jays look to complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Houston Astros on Sunday afternoon. Chris Colabello and Jose Bautista have fueled the surge by extending their respective hitting streaks to a career-high 16 and 10 games for the Blue Jays, who have outscored the opposition 28-7 in the last four contests.

Although Colabello and Bautista have been blistering at the plate of late, the former is 1-for-3 in his career versus Sunday starter Collin McHugh while the latter is 1-for-5. Bautista homered in each of the previous two games before Justin Smoak and Kevin Pillar each drove in a pair in Saturday’s 7-2 victory. Jose Altuve had an RBI single among his three hits on Saturday to lift his average to .303, but he has struggled versus Sunday starter R.A. Dickey. The diminutive star is just 4-for-17 in his career against the veteran knuckleballer.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Collin McHugh (6-2, 4.33 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (2-6, 5.53)

McHugh allowed four runs for the second straight start, but was fortunate enough to walk away with the win in a 6-4 triumph over Baltimore on Tuesday. The victory was his first since May 17, when the 27-year-old permitted two runs on six hits while striking out nine in seven innings en route to a 4-2 win over Toronto. Houston boasts an 8-3 record this season in games started by McHugh, who owns a 1-0 career mark with a 2.03 ERA and 0.98 WHIP versus the Blue Jays.

Dickey suffered his third loss in four decisions on Tuesday despite allowing two runs on eight hits in six innings during a 2-0 setback to Washington. The quality start was the first since May 4 for the 40-year-old, who had yielded seven homers in a four-outing stretch before keeping the ball in the yard against the Nationals. Dickey will look to continue a sterling stretch by Toronto’s starting pitchers, who have worked at least six innings in 15 of the last 17 games.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto SS Jose Reyes, who is 7-for-17 with five RBIs in his last four contests, has hit safely in 10 of 11 games since returning from the disabled list on May 25.

2. Houston SS Jonathan Villar belted a solo homer on Saturday and has gone deep among his two career hits versus Dickey.

3. Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson saw his 10-game hitting streak come to a halt on Saturday, but plated Pillar with a sacrifice fly in the second inning.

PREDICTION: Astros 4, Blue Jays 2