Preview: Astros at Blue Jays

The Houston Astros hope to build off a special series with the bats and set sail again in their quest for a second straight playoff spot when they visit the first-place Toronto Blue Jays on Friday in the first of three contests. The Astros had lost six of seven before recording 32 runs and 47 hits in the past three games at Minnesota – the last two in a doubleheader sweep Thursday.

Houston pulled within two games of the second wild card in the American League as Carlos Correa extended his hit streak to seven games (10-for-26, 10 RBIs) and Jose Altuve reached base for the 41st straight contest. The Blue Jays took three of four from the Astros to start the month and dropped three of six since, but hold a half-game lead over Baltimore in the AL East. Toronto will have to move on without injured slugger Jose Bautista (knee), but second baseman Devon Travis has been picking up any slack while going 15-for-31 with three homers and eight RBIs during a seven-game hitting streak. Veteran left-hander Francisco Liriano will try to cool off the Astros, who will send promising rookie Joe Musgrove to the hill in the opener.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), Sportsnet One, TVA Sports (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Joe Musgrove (0-0, 0.79 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH Francisco Liriano (6-11, 5.34)

Musgrove has been very impressive in his first two major league appearances, permitting one run and six hits over 11 1/3 innings combined. The 23-year-old Californian gave up that run in his first start last Sunday while surrendering five hits, striking out six and walking none over seven innings versus Texas. Musgrove is 7-4 with a 2.74 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) across two minor league levels in 2016.

Liriano did not get a decision in his debut with the Blue Jays, allowing three runs (two earned) and seven hits over six innings against Kansas City. The 32-year-old Dominican Republic native had one win in his last five starts with Pittsburgh before the trade deadline deal. Liriano, who boasts 121 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings, beat Houston in his only matchup in 2006 with eight innings of two-run ball.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Astros have dropped six of their last seven games against the Blue Jays and managed a total of three runs in the last three matchups.

2. Toronto DH Edwin Encarnacion is one away from becoming the 11th active major leaguer – not counting Prince Fielder -- to reach 300 homers.

3. Houston’s rookie 3B Alex Bregman is beginning to find his stroke, going 8-for-26 during a six-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Astros 4