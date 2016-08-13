Preview: Astros at Blue Jays

The Houston Astros are beginning to find their top form again with four straight victories and look to gain a series win when they visit the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon. The Astros have collected 59 hits during their winning streak, including 12 on Friday in a 5-3 victory as outfielder Teoscar Hernandez belted a homer and a single in his major league debut.

Carlos Correa has hit in eight straight games for Houston while rookie Alex Bregman (seven) and George Springer (six) also take hitting streaks into Saturday’s contest against talented right-hander Aaron Sanchez. Collin McHugh goes for the Astros against the Blue Jays, who have dropped four of their last six games and went 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position Friday. Devon Travis has hit safely in seven straight games for Toronto and designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion had two hits Friday, including his 300th career homer. Melvin Upton Jr. has not given the Blue Jays much production since being acquired at the trade deadline, going 6-for-44 in 15 games with 18 strikeouts.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), Sportsnet One, TVA Sports (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Collin McHugh (7-9, 4.69 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Aaron Sanchez (11-2, 2.85)

McHugh comes in with a three-game losing streak, but managed quality starts in the last two while combining for 16 strikeouts. The 29-year-old limited the Blue Jays to three runs and six hits over six innings with 10 strikeouts despite taking the loss on Aug. 3. Michael Saunders (5-for-15) and Josh Donaldson (4-for-11) each have homered twice against McHugh, who is 1-1 with a 3.20 ERA lifetime versus Toronto.

Sanchez suffered his first loss since April 22 last time out when he gave up four runs and nine hits over six innings against Kansas City. The 24-year-old went 3-0 with a 1.59 ERA in five starts during July and gave up two runs (one earned) in eight innings of a victory over Houston on June 5, 2015. Jason Castro is 1-for-4 with a homer versus Sanchez, who is among the American League leaders in ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Donaldson went 1-for-4 with a double on Friday and is batting .333 in his career over 49 games against Houston.

2. Houston 2B Jose Altuve is 12-for-23 with seven RBIs in his last five contests and has reached base in 42 straight road games.

3. Saunders belted his career-high 20th homer Friday and he has 48 RBIs – second only to his 57 with Seattle in 2012.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, Astros 2