Preview: Astros at Blue Jays

(Updated: UPDATED second sentence after Baltimore's result)

The Toronto Blue Jays put their timely hitting issues aside for at least one day prior to hosting the Houston Astros on Sunday in the rubber match of their three-game series. Toronto was hitting an American League-worst .221 with runners in scoring position since the All-Star break before Russell Martin's three-run homer in the seventh inning gave the Blue Jays a 4-2 victory Saturday that ultimately moved them one-half game ahead of Baltimore and into first place in the AL East.

"Russ had a huge day," Toronto manager John Gibbons told reporters about Martin, who threw out the fleet-footed Jose Altuve trying to steal Saturday for the second straight game. Houston, meanwhile, fell to 13-15 since the break and continues to tread water in a crowded AL wild card race as one of six teams vying for two spots. Altuve is 14-for-26 with seven RBIs and six runs scored in his last six games as he continues an MVP-type season by leading the majors in batting average (.365), on-base percentage (.431) and hits (167). The Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman struck out a career-high 13 versus the Astros two starts ago and opposes Mike Fiers, who prevailed in his last outing after losing to Toronto on Aug. 4.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), SportsNet, TVA Sports (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Mike Fiers (8-5, 4.46 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (8-5, 4.76)

Fiers allowed four runs and five hits (three home runs) while striking out five in five innings of a 7-5 victory in Minnesota on Tuesday. The 31-year-old Floridian is 5-2 with a 3.84 ERA in his last 12 starts - Houston was 8-4 in those turns, including a 4-1 loss to Toronto when Fiers permitted two runs in six innings. Fiers is 5-0 with a 4.08 ERA in seven day games (six starts) this season and stands 1-1 with a 1.93 mark in three career games (two starts) versus the Blue Jays.

Stroman allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings of a 7-1 loss in Kansas City on Aug. 7, stretching his winless streak to three starts (0-1). The 25-year-old New Yorker received a no-decision in his dominating performance against Houston on Aug. 1 - a 2-1 loss for Toronto. Stroman, who is 23-11 with a 4.01 ERA in 53 career games (47 starts), is 2-0, 4.62 in his last six home outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays RHP Roberto Osuna recorded his 46th career save Saturday, tying Terry Forster for the most prior to his 22nd birthday in major league history since saves became an official statistic in 1969. Osuna, who has 26 this season and has converted 13 straight chances, turns 22 on Feb. 7.

2. Altuve, who has 997 career hits, has reached base in 43 consecutive road games, where he is hitting .432 this season.

3. The Blue Jays (44-27) and Astros (44-28) have the best records in the AL since May 23.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 3, Astros 2