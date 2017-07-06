The major league-best Houston Astros have lifted their offense a few more notches in July and look to continue the onslaught when they visit the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday for the opener of their four-game series. The Astros posted 41 runs and 57 hits while winning all four contests thus far this month, capping a two-game demolition of Atlanta with a 10-4 triumph on Wednesday for their 20th win in 23 road contests.

George Springer went 9-for-15 with four extra-base hits over the last three games to key the surge and All-Star Carlos Correa (thumb), who could return after missing Wednesday’s win, has hit safely in 13 straight contests (21-for-50). First time All-Star Lance McCullers Jr. takes the mound for the Astros to try to turn around his recent fortunes while the Blue Jays counter with the veteran Francisco Liriano in the series opener. Toronto answered a five-game losing streak by winning the last two of a three-game series against the fading New York Yankees, as four different players belted homers in Wednesday's 7-6 triumph - including All-Star Justin Smoak. Jose Bautista is 6-for-13 with four walks during his four-game hitting streak, but teammate Josh Donaldson sat out Wednesday and is mired in a 1-for-23 slump.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT Southwest (Houston), Sportsnet (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Lance McCullers Jr. (7-1, 2.69 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH Francisco Liriano (4-4, 5.66)

McCullers went unbeaten in May and June, but he begins his July slate after failing to complete at least six innings in three of his last four starts. The 23-year-old Tampa native, who has recorded 103 strikeouts in 87 frames, gave up three runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings of a no-decision versus the Yankees on Friday. Bautista is 2-for-3 with a homer against McCullers, who allowed two runs over 4 2/3 frames to lose his only start versus Toronto.

Liriano permitted five runs in six innings last time out against Boston to lose for the second time in three outings and remain at 100 career wins. The 33-year-old Dominican is averaging fewer than five innings per start, but he has made it through at least six frames in three of his last four outings. Evan Gattis is 3-for-6 with a pair of doubles versus Liriano, who is 1-1 with a 4.61 ERA in two career starts against Houston.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays SS Troy Tulowitzki (19 RBIs, 50 games) went 4-for-9 in the last two games to raise his batting average to .242.

2. Gattis has hit safely in eight straight contests for Houston while OF Josh Reddick is 12-for-25 with 12 RBIs in his last six starts.

3. Toronto C Miguel Montero went 0-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in his debut with the team on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Astros 7, Blue Jays 3