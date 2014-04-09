Blue Jays 5, Astros 2: Melky Cabrera homered for the fourth straight game and Mark Buehrle threw 5 1/3 solid innings as host Toronto won its series opener against Houston.

Jose Bautista added a solo shot and Dioner Navarro hit a pair of run-scoring doubles for the Blue Jays, who improved to 2-2 at the Rogers Centre. Buehrle (2-0) scattered eight hits while walking one and striking out three, and Sergio Santos struck out the side in the ninth to secure his third save.

Brett Oberholtzer (0-2) was charged with three runs on three hits over 5 1/3 frames, walking three and striking out three. Jose Altuve went 3-for-5 with an RBI while Chris Carter added a pair of hits and scored a run.

Bautista kicked things off in the first inning with a towering blast over the wall in left-center field for his fourth home run of the season. The Astros drew even in the second on a Matt Dominguez sacrifice fly to center, but Toronto restored its one-run lead in the fourth after Edwin Encarnacion drew a one-out walk and came around to score on Navarro’s short-hop double that bounced over the head of left fielder Robbie Grossman.

Navarro extended the lead in the sixth with a double to the wall in left-center that scored Encarnacion from first. Houston responded in the seventh on an Altuve groundout that plated Jonathan Villar, but Cabrera made it 5-2 in the bottom half with a shot to left that cashed in Jonathan Diaz ahead of him.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cabrera’s four home runs surpasses his tally for the entire 2013 season, spanning 344 at-bats. He has also hit safely in every game this season. ... Blue Jays manager John Gibbons took the odd step of hitting DH Adam Lind second against the left-handed Oberholtzer. Lind, who came into the game batting .220 for his career against lefties, went 0-for-3 with a strikeout versus Oberholtzer. ... The teams combined to hit 0-for-20 with runners in scoring position.