Blue Jays 7, Astros 6

TORONTO -- Left fielder Chris Colabello singled in two runs in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays came from behind to defeat the Houston Astros 7-6 on Sunday.

The hit extended Colabello’s hitting streak to 17 games, stretched the Blue Jays’ winning streak to five games and gave the Astros a four-game losing streak.

Right fielder Jose Bautista hit two solo home runs and catcher Russell Martin hit a two-run blast for the Blue Jays in the finale of a three-game series.

Center fielder Jake Marisnick homered for the Astros.

Right-hander Collin McHugh allowed seven hits, one walk and three runs while striking out three in six innings for the Astros and did not factor in the decision.

Right-handed knuckleballer R.A. Dickey allowed four hits, four walks and two runs with five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings and did not factor in the decision.

Right-hander Luke Gregerson (2-1) allowed three runs in the ninth while Toronto right-hander Liam Hendriks (1-0) pitched two innings for the win.

The Blue Jays (28-30) took a 1-0 lead on Bautista’s homer with two outs in the first.

The Astros (34-24) tied it in the second. Left fielder Colby Rasmus led off with a double, took third on a groundout to shortstop and scored on Dickey’s wild pitch.

Marisnick hit a home run to left, his fourth of the season on a 3-2 pitch with one in the third.

Martin restored Toronto’s lead in the fourth when he drove a 2-2 pitch to right center for his eighth homer of the season following a one-out single by designated hitter Dioner Navarro.

Dickey left in the sixth with the bases loaded and two out after a bloop single by Rasmus and walks to third baseman Luis Valbuena and shortstop Jonathan Villar. Left-hander Aaron Loup entered to end the inning with a strikeout of pinch hitter Hank Conger, who came in for catcher Jason Castro.

The Astros scored four runs (two earned) in the seventh to take the lead against right-hander Bo Schultz.

Marisnick was hit by a pitch and right fielder George Springer singled. Second baseman Jose Altuve hit a grounder to third baseman Josh Donaldson still tried to throw to second after he slipped. The ball sailed into the outfield for an error.

The tying run scored and runners were left at the corners on the play. Designated hitter Evan Gattis hit a two-run double to center to put Houston ahead 5-3. First baseman Chris Carter hit a sacrifice fly to center.

Right-hander Will Harris replaced McHugh in the seventh and, with two outs, gave up Bautista’s second homer of the game and his 11th of the season.

Pinch hitter Munenori Kawasaki led off the home ninth with a double down the left field line and shortstop Jose Reyes singled him home to cut the lead to 6-5.

Reyes stole second with one out and Bautista’s infield popup fell for a single that left runners at first and second.

The Blue Jays executed a double steal with left fielder Chris Colabello at the plate and he delivered the game-winning hit.

NOTES: Toronto 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion (sore left shoulder) was out of the lineup Sunday after taking a cortisone shot in the shoulder Saturday. He aggravated the injury on a first-inning swing Saturday and left the game in the eighth. C Dioner Navarro was the DH Sunday. ... Rookie OF Preston Tucker was out of Houston’s lineup. OF Colby Rasmus, who played center field in the first two games of the series, started in left and OF Jake Marisnick was in center for his first start since Thursday. ... The Blue Jays will start RHP Marco Estrada (2-3, 3.77 ERA) on Monday against Miami LHP Brad Hand (1-1, 4.24) in the opener of a three-game series with the Marlins. ... RHP Lance McCullers (2-0, 1.88 ERA) will start for the Astros against LHP Chris Sale (5-2, 3.27 ERA) Monday to open a three-game series against the White Sox in Chicago.