Martin's 3-run blast powers Blue Jays

TORONTO -- Russell Martin hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning, Aaron Sanchez struck out six in seven innings and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Houston Astros 4-2 on Saturday afternoon.

Josh Donaldson also homered for the Blue Jays (66-51), who stopped a four-game winning streak by the Astros (61-56) and set up a rubber match in the three-game series on Sunday.

Sanchez (12-2) allowed two runs, five hits and three walks in seven innings. The right-hander struck out six.

Roberto Osuna pitched around a two-out double by A.J. Reed in the ninth to earn his 26th save

Astros starter Collin McHugh (7-10) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six in 5 1/3 innings.

The Astros scored twice in the first inning on a single by Alex Bregman, a double by Jose Altuve and a two-run double by Carlos Correa.

Donaldson hit his 28th homer of the season in the bottom of the first.

The Astros had a run called back in the second after a video review showed that a ball hit by Tony Kemp down the third-base line was foul. It was initially ruled a double that would have scored Reed, who led off with a double. After Reed returned to second, Kemp grounded out to Sanchez and George Springer struck out to end the inning.

McHugh retired eight batters in a row before Edwin Encarnacion singled with one out in the sixth. Michael Saunders took advantage of the shift and bunted toward third for a single.

After James Hoyt replaced McHugh, Troy Tulowitzki's groundout to third pushed the runners to second and third.

Martin hit his ninth homer of the season to center on a 3-2 slider to give Toronto a 4-2 lead.

Jandel Gustave took over for Houston in the bottom of the seventh and pitched around a single before pitching a perfect eighth.

Jason Grilli replaced Sanchez for the top of the eighth inning. He allowed a two-out triple to Altuve when Saunders tried to make a catch on the sinking drive in right field and let the ball scoot past him. Grilli finished the inning by striking out Correa.

NOTES: Houston OF Teoscar Hernandez started for the second straight game in center field Saturday after going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk in his major league debut Friday. He became the fifth player in Astros' history to homer in his first major league game. His first hit in the majors was the home run. ... Astros OF Jake Marisnick (strained right groin) continued as day-to-day after being injured in the first game of Houston's doubleheader sweep of the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. ... Toronto 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion became the 12th active player to reach 300 career homers Friday when he hit his 32nd of the season in the ninth inning. ... Astros RHP Mike Fiers (8-5, 4.46 ERA) will start the series finale Sunday against Blue Jays RHP Marcus Stroman (8-5, 4.76 ERA).