TORONTO -- Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki hit three-run home runs, Marcus Stroman pitched seven strong innings and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Houston Astros 7-2 on Saturday afternoon.

Stroman (9-5) allowed six hits, three walks and one run, and struck out six to earn his second win in his past five starts.

The Blue Jays (41-46) assured themselves of at least a split in the four-game series with the victory over the Astros, who have the best record in the American League.

Marwin Gonzalez homered for the Astros (59-29).

Houston starter Mike Fiers (5-4) allowed five hits, four walks and three runs in six innings. The right-hander struck out six.

George Springer hit an RBI double in the third inning to give the Astros a 1-0 lead. It followed a leadoff walk to Norichika Aoki.

Josh Reddick singled after Springer's double to put runners at the corners.

Stroman avoided further trouble when Donaldson made a leaping catch at third base of a line drive by Carlos Correa and threw to first to double up Reddick. Evan Gattis popped out to second to end the inning.

The Blue Jays took the lead in the fifth on a three-run homer by Donaldson, his ninth of the season.

It scored Jose Bautista, who was hit by a 3-and-2 pitch from Fiers, and Russell, who Martin followed with a single for Toronto's second hit of the game.

Fiers' first pitch to Donaldson was high and inside and sent the Blue Jays third baseman reeling. Donaldson answered by belting a 2-and-2 changeup over the left-field fence.

Chris Devenski replaced Fiers in the seventh and allowed a one-out single by Martin, a walk to Donaldson and an RBI double to Justin Smoak.

After Kendrys Morales struck out, Tulowitzki hammered his seventh home run of the season to left, a three-run blast, to give the Blue Jays a 7-1 lead.

Danny Barnes replaced Stroman and pitched a perfect eighth.

Houston's Ken Giles pitched around a walk in the bottom of the eighth.

Toronto's Joe Biagini entered in the ninth and retired Correa on a grounder to short with his first pitch. Correa was 0-for-3 with a walk to end his career-best hit streak at 15 games.

Biagini gave up the 16th homer of the season by Gonzalez with two out.

NOTES: Astros RHP Chris Devenski was added to the American League All-Star team Friday, giving Houston a franchise-record six players selected for the game to be played Tuesday in Miami. It also is the most by an American League team this season. ... Toronto relievers pitched 7 1/3 innings Friday, the sixth time this season they have been used for more than seven innings in one game (including one extra-inning game). Last season, the bullpen was needed for more than seven innings in a game twice (including one extra-inning game). ... Houston RHP Brad Peacock (6-1, 2.91 ERA) faces Toronto LHP J.A. Happ (3-5, 3.47 ERA) in the finale of the four-game series on Sunday.