TORONTO -- Carlos Correa hit two home runs and had a career-best five RBIs and Brad Peacock pitched six scoreless innings Sunday afternoon as the Houston Astros defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 19-1.

Yulieski Gurriel, Jose Altuve and Evan Gattis also homered for the Astros who gained a split of the four-game series.

Correa had four hits, Altuve added three hits for his fifth consecutive game, and Gattis had four RBIs.

Toronto's Ezequiel Carrera hit his seventh homer of the season with two outs in the ninth against Francis Martes.

Peacock (7-1) allowed five hits and four walks to record his fourth straight win and equal his longest outing of the season.

Toronto starter J.A. Happ (3-6) allowed seven hits, three walks and six runs (two earned) in four innings.

Josh Donaldson had two hits, a walk and two errors for Toronto (41-47).

Two umpires' calls in the top of the top of the first were reversed by video review. George Springer picked up an infield hit after being originally called out at first base on a superb bare-handed grab and throw by Donaldson, the Blue Jays' third baseman.

Altuve followed by grounding into a double play. After Correa singled and Gattis walked, Marwin Gonzalez hit a bloop to center that was originally ruled a hit before the video showed that Kevin Pillar had made a diving catch.

The Astros (60-29) scored five runs in the top of the second, one earned.

Gurriel hit his 11th homer of the season with one out. Alex Bregman doubled and scored on a throwing error by Donaldson on Springer's two-out grounder. Altuve followed with his 13th homer and Correa also homered.

Another call was overturned by a review in the bottom of the third when Donaldson was ruled to be out at second trying for a double. He originally was called safe.

The Astros added a run in the fourth on two walks followed by an infield hit by Correa.

Lucas Harrell replaced Happ in the fifth and gave up a three-run homer to Gattis in the sixth. The eighth homer of the season for the Astros catcher followed singles by Springer and Altuve.

Jake Marisnick hit an RBI double and pinch hitter Norichika Aoki followed with an RBI single in the seventh against Aaron Loup in the sixth-run seventh. The hits were preceded by a hit batter and the second error of the game by Donaldson.

Ryan Tepera allowed an RBI single by Altuve and the 20th homer of the season by Correa, a three-run blast.

Joe Biagini allowed four runs in the top of the ninth on two walks, a double by Gattis and an infield single by Marwin Gonzales that included a throwing error by Ryan Goins and a wild pitch.

NOTES: Houston has doubled in 46 consecutive games, surpassing the franchise record of 38 set July 27-Sept. 6, 1977. The streak is the fourth longest in major league history since 1913 and the longest since the Tampa Bay Rays also doubled in 46 straight games in 2001-02. ... Toronto 1B Justin Smoak enters the All-Star break with 23 homers and 56 RBIs. His career high for RBIs in a complete season is 59 in 2015 and he already has set a career-best in homers. ... Houston 2B Jose Altuve had his fifth consecutive three-hit game Sunday, a franchise record. No other Astros player had more than three three-hit games. The last major league player with a longer streak than four was 3B George Brett of the Kansas City Royals at six games in 1976.