Blue Jays hit three homers to defeat Astros

TORONTO -- John Gibbons has a simple answer when asked what sparked the Toronto Blue Jays' offense on Sunday afternoon.

"We hit some homers," the Blue Jays manager said. "That's what we do best. The key is to get guys on base and then pop one here and there. We've been a little lull for a little over two weeks. I just stress is that it's a matter of time."

Troy Tulowitzki, Russell Martin and Edwin Encarnacion each hit a home run and Marcus Stroman pitched into the seventh inning for the Blue Jays who defeated the Houston Astros 9-2.

Tulowitzki had three RBIs as the Blue Jays (67-51) won the rubber match of the three-game series to maintain their lead in the American League East.

"They never let up," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said, "Their offense is pretty potent when it gets going. When they get the lead, they can hunt some pitches to hit. They hit the ball out of the ballpark. We didn't really have an answer to stop them."

Jason Castro homered for the Astros (61-57).

Stroman (9-5) allowed five hits and two runs (one earned) with eight strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

"I've been feeling good lately," Stroman said. "Just kind of got tolling, had pretty good action on my pitches early and Russ (catcher Martin) and I were connecting pretty well."

"Good action on the fastball, it just looks like he's aggressive and not afraid of contact," Martin said. "Using that cutter, slider and mixing the curveball. He was mixing all his pitches really well."

Astros starter Mike Fiers (8-6) allowed seven hits, including two home runs, two walks and five runs in 4 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out seven.

The Blue Jays scored once in the first after Devon Travis led off with a double, was sacrificed to third by Josh Donaldson and came home on a two-out single by Tulowitzki.

The Astros tied the game in the second with an unearned run.

Carlos Correa led off with a single to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 10 games.

Marwin Gonzalez was hit by a pitch on the left knee. He stayed in game the game to run the bases before being replaced by Tyler White at first base in the bottom of the second. Gonzalez was listed as day to day with a bruised knee. X-rays were negative.

With two outs, Teoscar Hernandez was given credit for an infield single when Stroman fielded the ball to the left of the mound. Stroman then tried a jump throw that went wide of first for an error that allowed Correa to score.

The Blue Jays took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Darrell Ceciliani.

Back-to-back, two-out homers by Tulowitzki and Martin in the fifth gave Toronto a 5-1 lead and sent Fiers from the game.

Encarnacion doubled with one out and scored on the 20th homer of the season by Tulowitzki.

"I tried to keep it down and away," Fiers said. "I think it leaked a little more middle than I wanted to and he made me pay for it. That was a big point in the game."

Martin followed with his 10th homer of the season and second in two games to put Toronto ahead 5-1.

"First-pitch changeup," Fiers said. "It seemed like he was sitting on it. They made me pay in that one inning. A couple of swings and the game is changed."

Castro led off the top of the seventh with his seventh homer of the season to cut the lead to 5-2.

With one out, Joaquin Benoit replaced Stroman and gave up singles to Tony Kemp and Springer. Martin made a spectacular catch by reaching over the Astros' dugout barrier and rolling on a foul by Alex Bregman for the second out. Jose Altuve lined out to third to end the inning.

"Fantastic play," Gibbons said.

"We don't get those opportunities very often," Martin said. "It's just nice it came up in kind of a big situation and kind of sparked the guys after they hit a couple of balls hard. For a catcher it's as good an opportunity as you get to make a nice play."

Encarnacion hit his 33rd homer of the season with one out in the seventh against Luke Gregerson.

The Blue Jays added three runs in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single by Melvin Upton Jr. against Michael Feliz, a bases-loaded walk to Donaldson issued by James Hoyt and a sacrifice fly by Encarnacion.

NOTES: Blue Jays 2B Devon Travis was 0-for-4 Saturday to end an eight-game hitting streak. He batted .457 (16-for-35) during that span. ... The Astros announced that they have extended their player-development contract with the Triple-A Fresno Grizzlies for two more seasons, which will run through 2018. ... Toronto RHP R.A. Dickey (8-12, 4.61 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Monday. New York's starter has not been named. Toronto plays its next six games on the road. ... The Astros have Monday off before playing two games against the St. Louis Cardinals at Minute Maid Park before embarking on a seven-game trip. Houston LHP Dallas Keuchel (7-11, 4.56 ERA) will face St. Louis LHP Jaime Garcia (9-8, 3.93) on Tuesday in the opener.