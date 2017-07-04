The Houston Astros have been the class of the American League through the first half of the season, and they have been just as good against the National League entering Tuesday’s interleague series opener at the Atlanta Braves. The Astros are 5-0 against NL competition this season – including a two-game home sweep of the Braves in May – and have outscored opponents 34-9 in interleague play.

Shortstop Carlos Correa collected three RBIs and matched a career high with four hits in Sunday’s 8-1 triumph over the Yankees, Houston’s 10th victory in the past 13 games to extend its lead in the AL West to 14 ½ games. Atlanta earned a 4-3 12-inning victory at Oakland on Sunday, finishing a weekend sweep and pulling within one game of .500. The rebuilding Braves have won 18 of their past 30 games and are 24-20 since losing first baseman Freddie Freeman to a fractured wrist. Center fielder Ender Inciarte, Atlanta’s lone All-Star selection, began the week tied for the major-league lead in hits (106) and is batting .307 after a three-hit performance Sunday.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, Root Southwest (Houston), FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Brad Peacock (5-1, 2.72 ERA) vs. Braves LH Sean Newcomb (1-2, 1.48)

Peacock has helped ease the burden of injuries to Houston's starting rotation, going 3-1 with a 3.51 ERA in seven starts since moving from the bullpen. The 29-year-old has pitched six innings in just one start, but has limited opponents to two earned runs or fewer five times. He beat Oakland on Wednesday despite issuing six walks in five innings, striking out seven while allowing one run on two hits.

Newcomb earned his first major-league win in his fourth career start June 27 at San Diego, firing six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and one walk in a 3-0 victory. The 24-year-old has allowed one earned run or fewer in three of his four outings, and while his control was an issue at times in the minors, he has walked two or fewer hitters three times. Newcomb has walked two and struck out 11 while giving up one run in his past 12 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Astros, who outscored Atlanta 12-5 in the two May victories, are averaging 6.5 runs and 10.9 hits per game in their past 13 contests.

2. The Braves, who have won five of their past six series, have 14 victories in their final at-bat.

3. Correa is batting .417 with four doubles, four homers and 15 RBIs during his current 12-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Braves 3