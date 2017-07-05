As well as the Houston Astros have played at home in building a major-league leading 57-27 record, it is the work they have done on the road entering Wednesday’s game at the Atlanta Braves that has been ultra impressive. The Astros won for the 19th time in their past 22 road contests Tuesday, matching a season high with 19 hits in smashing the Braves 16-4 while getting four RBIs each from Jose Altuve, Yuli Gurriel and Josh Reddick.

The only negative note Tuesday as the Astros improved their road mark to 30-9 was All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa leaving the game after he jammed his left thumb on a play at home plate, but x-rays were negative. Correa did extend his hitting streak to a career high-tying 13 games in the contest as Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman returned from the disabled list and made his debut at third base. Freeman finished 1-for-4 and cleanly handled the only ball hit his way in the longtime first baseman’s first major-league action at the hot corner. Atlanta had won 11 of its past 15 games entering the series opener, but had no answer as the top three hitters in Houston’s lineup finished 10-for-16 with eight runs scored and nine RBIs.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, ROOT Southwest (Houston), FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Joe Musgrove (4-7, 6.01 ERA) vs. Braves LH Jaime Garcia (2-6, 4.35)

Houston is expected to summon Musgrove from Triple-A Fresno for the series finale, after he fired seven scoreless innings Thursday in his first start since being demoted. The 24-year-old lost his first three starts in June, surrendering nine runs on 12 hits (including three homers) in 3 2/3 innings June 23 at Seattle. Musgrove beat the Braves on May 10, allowing two runs on four hits in six innings.

Garcia is a free agent at season’s end and while the Braves likely will try and deal him before the July 31 trade deadline, they need the veteran to snap his recent slide. Garcia ended June by allowing six runs on seven hits in each of his final three starts, giving up five homers in 16 innings while posting a 10.13 ERA in that stretch. He lost to the Astros on May 10 in Houston, surrendering four runs on six hits in six innings of a 4-2 defeat.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston hit seven doubles Tuesday, extending its franchise-record streak of consecutive games with at least one two-base hit to 41.

2. Atlanta RF Nick Markakis finished 2-for-4, moving within 21 hits of 2,000 for his career.

3. Astros CF George Springer hit his 25th homer of the season Tuesday and finished with four hits, falling a triple shy of the cycle.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Braves 2