Astros blast Braves, improve to 7-0 in interleague play

ATLANTA -- The Houston Astros have won 20 of their past 23 games on the road and are a perfect 7-0 in interleague play this season after another hit parade against the Atlanta Braves.

George Springer, Jose Altuve and Josh Reddick went a combined 8-for-15 with six RBIs as the Astros routed the Braves 10-4 on Wednesday night. The same trio went 10-for-16 with nine RBIs the previous game.

Houston, which has the best record in the majors at 58-27, amassed 16 hits after recording 19 in a 16-4 victory that started the two-game set.

"They just keep coming at you and coming at you," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "They won't let you get away with anything. The two-out and two-strike RBIs. They are a really good ballclub."

Springer, who scored three times Wednesday, and Altuve each had three hits, and Reddick drove in three runs with a pair of doubles.

Springer was 7-for-10 at SunTrust Park, scoring six runs and driving in three. The center fielder is the first Astro to score at least three runs two games in a row since 2003.

"It's as good as I've seen George swing the bat in my time with him," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said of his leadoff man. "Everyone looks at power numbers, but these two-strike base hits are exactly what he needs to do to take his offense to the next level. ... He's got to be as dangerous a hitter as anyone in the league right now."

Springer has scored 70 runs in 79 games and is batting .300 with a .374 on-base percentage, 25 homers and 55 RBIs.

"I've got guys behind me swinging the bat well. It doesn't matter who it is," Springer said. "I know if I can get to first base, that's all that matters."

The Astros had seven doubles for the third consecutive game, and Marwin Gonzalez joined Reddick with three RBIs.

Braves starter Jaime Garcia (2-7) allowed 10 hits and five runs while striking out five and walking none in six-plus innings.

"That's a lineup that is pretty hot right now, and you can't make one mistake," said Garcia, who hasn't won since May 26. "I didn't get the job done again. I've got to be better."

Garcia was pulled after allowing a leadoff double to Nori Aoki in the Astros' three-run seventh inning.

Jason Motte gave up an RBI single to Springer and an RBI double to Altuve before Sam Freeman surrendered a run-scoring single to Gonzalez.

Gonzalez added a two-run double in the eighth off Matt Wisler as both the starters and relievers continued to struggle for the Braves (40-43).

Astros starter Joe Musgrove, who had allowed nine runs over 3 2/3 innings against Seattle on June 23 before being sent to the minors, dominated in his return until wilting in the fifth inning and giving up a tying homer to Ender Inciarte.

Musgrove ended up working 5 2/3 innings and allowing four runs on five hits in a no-decision. The right-hander struck out six and walked none.

"I thought he was exceptional early," Hinch said. "They came up with some big hits to tie the game, but all in all, I was very pleased with his performance. He was executing a much more aggressive game plan, relying more on his fastball, which was good to see."

Chris Devenski (6-3) got credit for the victory, striking out two and giving up a walk in 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Musgrove had allowed just a first-inning single by Freddie Freeman until the Braves scored four times with two outs in the fifth on four straight hits, climaxed by Inciarte's two-run homer.

Garcia was allowed to hit with two runners on and delivered a two-run single to keep the inning alive for Inciarte's tying home run.

Three of the first four Astros hitters singled, with Evan Gattis getting the RBI. After retiring 10 straight, Garcia gave up three runs after two outs in the top of the fifth.

Springer singled in Jake Marisnick, who had doubled, and Reddick delivered a two-run double after a hit by Altuve.

"We swung the bats extraordinarily well. We also pitched well," Hinch said. "They had the one big inning, but we played as complete a baseball as we can do. There's always ways to get better, but when we get going on all cylinders, it's fun to watch."

NOTES: SS Carlos Correa was out of the Astros' lineup for what manager A.J. Hinch termed a "precautionary day off" after the All-Star Game starter jammed his left thumb on a play at the plate Tuesday. "He's doing fine. He wanted to play," Hinch said. ... The Astros optioned LHP Ashur Tolliver to Triple-A Fresno, opening the roster spot for RHP Joe Musgrove. ... The start of the game was delayed 26 minutes because of rain. ... The Braves placed RHP Arodys Vizcaino on the 10-day disabled list because of a finger strain and recalled RHP Matt Wisler from Triple-A Gwinnett. ... As the Astros open a four-game series in Toronto on Thursday, RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (7-1, 2.69 ERA) will make his third start since a DL stint with lower back discomfort. ... The Braves play four games in Washington, with RHP Mike Foltynewicz (6-5, 3.83) starting Thursday's opener after taking a no-hitter to the ninth inning at Oakland last Friday.