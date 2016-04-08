Preview: Astros at Brewers

The Houston Astros’ pitching staff endured a pair of difficult days in New York to cap their first series of the season. They hope a change of scenery spurs a turnaround when they begin a three-game interleague set at the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

After taking the season-opener at Yankee Stadium 5-3 on Tuesday, Houston saw starters Collin McHugh and Mike Fiers - as well as several relievers - get knocked around in back-to-back losses, first a 16-6 rout and then Thursday’s 8-5 setback in which the Yankees slugged three home runs. The Brewers dropped their first two games versus San Francisco but avoided a sweep with a 4-3 triumph on Wednesday. Former Astro Chris Carter slugged a solo homer and lifted a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to lead Milwaukee, which turns to another newcomer in right-hander Chase Anderson on Friday. Houston counters with Scott Feldman, who was limited to 18 starts last year due to knee and shoulder issues.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Scott Feldman (2015: 5-5, 3.90 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Chase Anderson (2015: 6-6, 4.30)

The 33-year-old Feldman carries a streak of three straight seasons with a sub-4.00 ERA into the final year of his contract with Houston. He owns a 2.12 mark in three career starts against Milwaukee, the last coming as a member of the Chicago Cubs in 2013. Carter has a home run and a single in two at-bats against Feldman and Ryan Braun is 2-for-6 with a home run and a double versus the Hawaii native.

Anderson was 3-1 with a 2.84 ERA through his first 13 starts last year but then had some issues, particularly with the long ball. He served up nine home runs in a span of five starts before a trip to the disabled list in July and let up four more in his first three outings in September. The 28-year-old, who also gave up five homers and 27 hits overall in 14 2/3 rocky innings this spring, has never faced the Astros.

WALK-OFFS

1. Braun posted a .765 OPS at home last year, compared to .943 on the road.

2. Astros rookie 1B Tyler White is 6-for-9 with a home run and four RBIs on the season.

3. Milwaukee went 59-36 against Houston from 2007-12 before the Astros took two of three in the most recent series in 2013.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Brewers 4