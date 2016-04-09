Preview: Astros at Brewers

After a down year in Washington, Doug Fister makes his debut for the Houston Astros when they continue a three-game series against the host Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. Fister was 51-38 with a 3.11 ERA from 2011-14 with Seattle, Detroit and Washington, but suffered a downturn with the Nationals last year and finished the season out of the bullpen.

The Astros inked the 32-year-old to a one-year deal and he is hoping for a bounce-back effort, but could find himself in a relief role once Lance McCullers (shoulder) returns from a rehab assignment. Fister will be trying to pick up a rotation that has given up 14 earned runs in 9 1/3 innings over the last three games, all losses. Former Astro Chris Carter homered for the second straight game and Ryan Braun slugged his first of the year in Milwaukee’s 6-4 win in the series opener on Friday. Scooter Gennett also homered and is 5-for-13 with two home runs and four walks on the season.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Doug Fister (2015: 5-7, 4.19 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Wily Peralta (0-1, 9.00)

Fister was 2-1 with a 2.87 ERA through his first six starts last season before a rocky outing in San Diego and a stint on the disabled list sent him down a different path. He only saw the Brewers one time in relief and was lit up for four runs (three earned) in 1 1/3 innings. The California native, who has an 8.27 ERA in five starts during spring training, also surrendered four runs in four frames in his only previous start in Miller Park.

Another player looking to bounce back after a rocky 2015, Peralta got off to a shaky start by allowing five runs (four earned) in a loss to San Francisco earlier in the week. He is 4-6 with a 5.68 ERA in 12 starts since last year’s All-Star break. The 26-year-old has never faced the Astros but has had good success against third baseman Luis Valbuena (3-for-18) and active Houston hitters are 4-for-26 versus the Dominican Republic native.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros rookie 1B Tyler White went deep Friday and is 9-for-13 with a pair of long balls and seven RBIs in his first four games.

2. Even after going 2-for-4 on Friday, Carter is a career .189 hitter in March and April.

3. Brewers RF George Springer is hitless in eight at-bats with four strikeouts in the last two contests.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Brewers 4