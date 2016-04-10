Preview: Astros at Brewers

With a former batting champ, a Cy Young Award winner and a trendy choice to win the MVP on their roster, the Houston Astros had several players they knew would make an impact this year, but nobody saw rookie Tyler White’s start coming. White will look to continue a phenomenal stretch at the plate when the Astros complete a three-game series at the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

White, who had to fight for a roster spot this spring, homered for the third straight game in Saturday’s 6-4 win and added a sacrifice fly to give him nine RBIs over the hot streak, which has boosted his average to .667. Not to be outdone, cleanup hitter Colby Rasmus went deep twice in Saturday’s victory as Houston snapped a three-game slide. Brewers second baseman Scooter Gennett has matched White’s home run total but is a prime candidate for a day off Sunday, as he carries a .130 career average against left-handers and the Astros will be starting ace southpaw Dallas Keuchel. He delivered a win in the season opener last week in New York and is the only Houston starter to work beyond five innings through the first turn of the rotation.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, ROOT Southwest (Houston), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (1-0, 2.57 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (0-1, 2.45)

Keuchel began his defense of the Cy Young crown in fine fashion with a win in Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, limiting New York to two runs and three hits in seven frames. He is 0-2 with an 11.68 ERA in three career starts against Milwaukee, although all three came in his rookie season in 2012. Four current Brewers have faced Keuchel and they are a combined 10-for-23 with five walks versus the University of Arkansas product.

Nelson also started off with a solid showing but was on the losing end of a 2-1 loss to San Francisco after giving up two runs in 7 1/3 innings. He owns a 3.41 ERA in 15 home starts since the start of the 2015 campaign. The Oregon native, who will be making his 50th career appearance, has never faced the Astros.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rasmus has eight home runs in 24 career games in Milwaukee.

2. Brewers 1B Chris Carter struck out in all four at-bats Saturday.

3. Astros SS Carlos Correa is 2-for-11 over his last three games after going 5-for-9 in the first two.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Brewers 3