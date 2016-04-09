Brewers 6, Astros 4

MILWAUKEE -- Scooter Gennett, Chris Carter and Ryan Braun hit home runs and the Milwaukee Brewers hit the .500 mark for the first time this season with a 6-4 victory over the Houston Astros Friday night at Miller Park.

Gennett and Carter went yard for the second time this season while Braun hit his first of the year, a two-run shot off Astros right-hander Josh Fields in the eighth inning.

The Brewers’ power helped bolster a stellar effort by Milwaukee’s pitching staff, which got five scoreless innings from right-hander Chase Anderson to get things started.

Anderson didn’t allow a walk and struck out five while only allowing four hits in his first action of the season.

Carlos Torres followed with two more scoreless innings and the Brewers cruised into the ninth, when left-hander Sam Freeman made his Milwaukee debut.

But singles by Carlos Correra and Carlos Gomez set the stage for Tyler White, who crushed a split-finger fastball to right for a three-run homer.

It was the third hit of the day for White, whose been on a tear in his first major league season. He finished a triple shy of the cycle and is 9-for-13 at the plate this year with seven RBIs.

Freeman followed the home run with a walk to Jason Castro so Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell called on closer Jeremy Jeffress, who saw the lead cut to 6-4 on a double by Preston Tucker.

Jeffress, though, caught a big break when umpires called interference on Colby Rasmus’ attempt to slide into second on a Jose Altuve fielder’s choice. That made for an automatic double play and the Brewers escaped a total collapse.

First-inning home runs by Gennett and Carter staked the Brewers to an early 3-0 lead. Domingo Santana added a run on the second, driving in Keon Broxton with a two-out double to the gap in left.

All four runs came at the expense of Houston left-hander Scott Feldman, who lasted only four innings and gave up five hits and three walks with five strikeouts.

Right-hander Chris Davinski made his major league debut when he took over for Feldman to start the fifth. NOTES: With a number of off-days during the opening month of the season, Brewers manager Craig Counsell said he plans to stick with a four-man rotation for the time being. The move was necessary when RHP Matt Garza landed on the disabled list with a strained lat in his right shoulder. ... Friday marked the return of Carlos Gomez to Milwaukee. Gomez spent 5 1/2 years with the Brewers and developed into a two-time All-Star and a Gold Glove winner. He was dealt to the Astros at the deadline last year for four prospects who now form the cornerstone of Milwaukee’s rebuilding effort. ... Houston OF Evan Gattis was scheduled to continue a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Friday night as he works his way back from offseason sports hernia surgery. ... Astros manager A.J. Hinch gave OF Colby Rasmus a day off and started OF Jake Marisnick in his place.