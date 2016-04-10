Astros 6, Brewers 4

MILWAUKEE -- Colby Rasmus hit two home runs and Tyler White added a third as the Houston Astros beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-4 on Saturday night at Miller Park.

White, the Astros’ rookie first baseman, continued his record-setting start to the season, finishing with a walk and two RBIs. Through his first five career games, White has driven in nine runs and is 10-for-14 at the plate.

Right-hander Doug Fister (1-0) made his 2016 debut and went five innings, allowing three runs, five hits and two walks while striking out six.

Brewers right-hander Wily Peralta lasted only 4 1/3 innings and was charged with six runs, seven hits and four walks with four strikeouts.

Peralta got into trouble right away, loading the bases with nobody out in the first inning. The Astros took a 2-0 lead on back-to-back sacrifice flies by Rasmus and White before Peralta escaped by getting Carlos Gomez to pop out to first.

Rasmus tacked on a run in the third with a homer off Peralta.

Milwaukee got on the board in the bottom of the inning when Jonathan Villar scored on a Scooter Gennett base hit.

Houston broke it open in the fifth on a two-run, one-out homer by Rasmus. Peralta fell behind 3-0 to White and then left a fastball out over the plate that White drilled to center to make it 6-1, ending Peralta’s day.

Blaine Boyer got Milwaukee out of the inning and the Brewers cut the deficit in half in the bottom half when Yadier Rivera scored on a groundout and Gennett homered.

Kirk Nieuwenhuis added a solo shot in the sixth, but the Astros’ bullpen shut the Brewers out in the final three innings with Luke Gregerson stranding two in the ninth for his second save of the year.

NOTES: In the previous three games, Milwaukee’s starting pitchers combined for a 1.56 ERA while holding batters to a .197 average (12-for-61). ... Houston came into the game leading the American League with 11 doubles. The Astros also share the AL lead with four stolen bases and were second with seven home runs. ... Brewers CF Kirk Nieuwenhuis made his first start of the season Saturday. He’s the third player manager Craig Counsell has used at the position this season. Counsell said in spring training that playing time in center would be split between Nieuwenhuis, Keon Broxton and Ramon Flores. ... The interleague series concludes Sunday afternoon. RHP Jimmy Nelson (0-1, 2.45 ERA) gets the nod for Milwaukee while the Astros will send LHP Dallas Keuchel (1-0, 2.57) to the mound.