Preview: Astros at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals appear to have found their stride, ripping off five consecutive victories as they prepare to host the Houston Astros on Tuesday in the opener of a two-game interleague series. St. Louis has won seven of eight following a three-game sweep in Pittsburgh to move a season-best seven games over the .500 mark.

The Cardinals are 3-0 in interleague play as the kick off a stretch where 12 of the next 15 contests are against American League opponents -- with a three-game set against the National League Central-leading Chicago Cubs wedged between them. "Early in the season we didn't figure it out, but right now we are rolling," St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina told reporters after the Cardinals outscored Pittsburgh 22-7. The Astros also had seemingly turned things around by winning 11 of 13 contests, but they are 2-5 on a nine-game road trip after dropping two of three at Tampa Bay over the weekend. Houston right-hander Doug Fister, who has won his last five decisions, faces Cardinals lefty Jaime Garcia in the series opener.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Doug Fister (6-3, 3.34 ERA) vs. Cardinals LH Jaime García (4-5, 3.89)

Fister won his second consecutive start and is unbeaten in his last eight turns after allowing one run and seven hits over six innings in a victory at Texas on Wednesday. He also tossed six scoreless innings of four-hit ball in his previous outing, marking the 10th straight start that he permitted three runs or fewer. Nine of those have been quality starts for Fister, who is 3-0 with six earned runs allowed in his last four turns away from home.

Garcia had another abbreviated outing last time out, but managed to escape with a no-decision after he was shelled for five runs and a season-high 13 hits over 4 2/3 innings at Cincinnati. The Mexico native has failed to pitch beyond five innings in six of his last 10 starts, including a 2 1/3-inning debacle versus Arizona in his last home start on May 22. Jose Altuve is 6-for-13 against Garcia, who owns a 2-5 record and bloated 6.41 ERA in nine starts versus the Astros.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cardinals LF Matt Holliday was 6-for-8 with two homers and five RBIs in the last two games versus the Pirates.

2. Astros 2B Altuve is 9-for-18 during a five-game hitting streak and has multiple hits in six of his last eight contests.

3. Cardinals 3B Matt Carpenter (finger), who is 11-for-26 with seven RBIs and eight runs in a seven-game hitting streak, sat out the past two contests.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Astros 4