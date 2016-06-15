Preview: Astros at Cardinals

Colby Rasmus made a triumphant return to Busch Stadium to help the Houston Astros snap the St. Louis Cardinals’ five-game winning streak. The Astros improved to a major league-best 21-7 in interleague play since the start of 2015 and attempt to complete a two-game sweep of the host Cardinals on Wednesday in the finale of a nine-game road trip.

Rasmus, who swatted 50 homers in his first 2 1/2 seasons with St. Louis before he was traded to Toronto, had a solo blast -- the 150th of his career -- among his two hits to lift Houston to 3-5 on its trek. The Cardinals had amassed 37 runs during their winning streak but were limited to solo homers by Matt Adams and Brandon Moss in Tuesday’s 5-2 setback. It was the sixth homer in nine games for Moss, who has 10 RBIs in that span. St. Louis looks to salvage a split behind Adam Wainwright, who is 13-1 with a 1.57 ERA versus the Astros -- his highest win total against any opponent.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Collin McHugh (5-5, 5.22 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Adam Wainwright (5-4, 5.21)

McHugh is coming off his shortest outing since his season debut, lasting only 3 2/3 innings while permitting four runs on seven hits in a loss at Texas on Thursday. He has given up at least four runs in seven of his 13 starts and his only victory in his last six outings was a complete-game effort at Arizona on May 30. The struggling McHugh is 0-1 with a 5.00 ERA in two career starts against the Cardinals, but he hasn’t faced them since the 2013 season.

Wainwright continued his turnaround in a no-decision at Cincinnati on Thursday, registering a season-high nine strikeouts and allowing two runs and two hits over six innings. He absorbed his only loss in a nine-start span in his previous turn despite limiting San Francisco to two runs and five hits over seven innings. Despite Wainwright’s overall dominance against the Astros, he has had his struggles against Luis Valbuena (.409) and Carlos Gomez (.346).

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros 2B Jose Altuve has hit safely in six straight and 18 of his last 19 games.

2. Adams has hit safely in 16 of 18 games while Moss is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

3. The Astros placed RHP Luke Gregerson on the family medical emergency list and promoted INF Danny Worth from Triple-A Fresno.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 7, Astros 3