Preview: Astros at Diamondbacks

The Houston Astros have had three consecutive 100-loss seasons, but recent glimpses into the future are cause for optimism for a franchise that has not had a winning campaign in six years. The Astros, fresh off a 14-5 pounding of Minnesota fueled by heralded rookies George Springer and Jon Singleton, open a two-game series Monday against the host Arizona Diamondbacks. Springer hit his 12th homer in his 47th career game Sunday and Singleton belted a grand slam – his second blast in six contests since making his major-league debut.

The Diamondbacks won the final two games against Atlanta over the weekend thanks in part to rookie David Peralta, who has recorded at least one hit in his first seven major-league games and connected for his first home run on Sunday. Both teams have played better since dreadful starts - Houston has won 11 of its last 15 contests, while Arizona is 20-15 since losing 22 of its first 30 games. The teams shift venues to Houston on Wednesday for a two-game set.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, CSN (Houston), FSN (Arizona)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Jarred Cosart (4-5, 4.16 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Josh Collmenter (4-2, 3.63)

Cosart has allowed only 16 earned runs in eight outings since being tagged for seven in one-third of an inning against Oakland on April 18, posting a 2.96 ERA in that span. He lost to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday but pitched well, giving up three runs on eight hits with a season high-tying eight strikeouts in 6 2/3 frames. Cosart went 3-2 with a 2.76 ERA in five starts last month.

Collmenter closed May with three consecutive victories but gave up an early lead in a no-decision at Colorado on Wednesday. Collmenter, who yielded four runs on nine hits in five innings against the Rockies, allowed five runs over 20 1/3 frames in his final three starts last month. Three of Collmenter’s four victories have come at home despite surrendering seven homers in 40 1/3 innings at Chase Field.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston DH Chris Carter also hit a grand slam Sunday, marking the first time the Astros have belted two in the same game since 1969.

2. The Diamondbacks have won eight of their last 11 series.

3. The Astros have scored seven or more runs six times in their last 15 contests.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 4, Astros 2