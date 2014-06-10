Preview: Astros at Diamondbacks

Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros have been on quite a tear, but both have experienced plenty of turbulence when Bronson Arroyo takes the mound. After collecting three hits in Houston’s 4-3 series-opening victory, Altuve looks to keep the Astros flying high when they finish their two-game set at Arizona on Tuesday. The clubs will travel to Houston to begin another two-game series on Wednesday.

Monday’s win was Houston’s 12th in 16 contests since May 24, a .750 percentage that is matched only by Toronto for the best mark in the American League. Altuve has certainly done his part by going 11-for-33 during his eight-game hitting streak, but is 0-for-10 against Arroyo. Arizona’s Miguel Montero also has an impressive eight-game stretch going in his favor, collecting three homers among his 12 hits while driving in 10 RBIs.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, Fox Sports (Arizona)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Brad Peacock (2-4, 4.82 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Bronson Arroyo (5-4, 4.50)

Pardon the pun but Peacock is starting to show his true colors by overcoming a tough start to the season with three strong performances. The 26-year-old improved to 2-0 in his last three starts by permitting three runs on six hits in five innings en route to an 8-5 triumph over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. Peacock, who has yet to face the Diamondbacks in his young career, has kept the ball in the yard in each of his last three turns after yielding a pair of homers in his previous two starts.

Arroyo recorded his first win since May 13 after overcoming two homers in 6 1/3 innings in a 12-7 victory over Colorado. The 36-year-old has fared well in his career versus Houston, posting a 13-7 mark with a 1.18 WHIP. Arroyo picked up the win in his last meeting with the Astros, permitting one run and striking out five over seven innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston CF Dexter Fowler had three hits Monday for his third consecutive multi-hit game and sixth in seven contests, but is just 2-for-14 versus Arroyo.

2. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt has reached base eight times (three hits, five walks) in the last three games.

3. Astros rookie RF George Springer sat out Monday with right knee soreness, but isn’t expected to miss extended time.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 3, Astros 2