Preview: Astros at Diamondbacks

The Houston Astros are enjoying their best stretch of the season and look to win for the seventh time in eight games when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday. The Astros rolled to an 8-3 victory behind a 13-hit attack on Monday in the first of four consecutive games between the teams, the last two scheduled for Houston.

Right fielder George Springer has energized the Houston surge with production from the leadoff spot and his three-hit game on Monday makes him 13-for-31 over the last seven games. Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is 6-for-11 over the past two games after failing to have a multi-hit outing over the previous nine contests. The Diamondbacks have dropped five of their last seven games and Monday’s defeat dropped them to a woeful 9-19 at home. Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt homered for the second time in three games and has rediscovered his stroke over the past 13 games by going 16-for-43 with three homers and 13 RBIs during the stretch.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Houston), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Lance McCullers (1-1, 4.60 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (2-4, 4.21)

McCullers defeated Baltimore in his last outing when he struck out 10 and allowed one run and one hit in five innings. He had control issues with a career-worst six walks against the Orioles and has issued 12 bases on balls in just 15 2/3 innings over three starts. McCullers received a no-decision in his lone career start against Arizona when he gave up three runs (two earned) and six hits in five innings last Oct. 4.

Corbin lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates in his last outing when he gave up five runs (four earned) and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He has been torched in four home starts this season, serving up eight homers in 25 innings while going 0-3 with a 6.48 ERA. Corbin beat the Astros in his lone career start against them when he gave up four runs and seven hits in seven innings on Aug. 18, 2012.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Astros will activate CF Carlos Gomez (ribcage) from the disabled list prior to Tuesday’s game.

2. Arizona LF Yasmany Tomas is 0-for-15 with seven strikeouts over his past four games - and 3-for-34 over his last 10 contests.

3. Houston SS Carlos Correa had six RBIs over the past three games after totaling five over the previous 17 contests.

PREDICTION: Astros 11, Diamondbacks 7